Ryan Reynolds took to Twitter with a simple request. He wants young Canadians to cool it with partying amid the coronavirus pandemic.

British Columbia Premier John Horgan called on Reynolds this week for some assistance in getting young citizens in British Columbia to start taking the risks of COVID-19 seriously.

Reynolds, a Vancouver native, responded and offered up his advice for teens in a fake voicemail he left for Horgan on his Twitter account.

“Oh, hey! John Horgan, Ryan Reynolds here. I got your message about the thing. I’m not sure it’s a great idea, frankly, uh, people — I don’t think they want medical advice from guys like me, no, sir. Unless it’s plastic surgery, which a lot of people don’t know this, but I used to be Hugh Jackman.”

Then he got serious, “Young folks in B.C., they’re partying, which is, of course, dangerous. They probably don’t know that thousands of people are not only getting sick from coronavirus, they’re also dying from it, too. And, of course, it’s terrible that it affects our most vulnerable.”

Reynolds stated that British Columbia is “home to some of the coolest older people on Earth,” specifically his mother and environmental activist David Suzuki.

“My mom, she doesn’t want to be cooped up in her apartment all day. She wants to be out there cruising Kitsilano Beach looking for some young, 30-something Abercrombie burnout to go full Mrs. Robinson on. She is insatiable,” Reynolds said. “But here’s the thing, I hope that young people in B.C. don’t kill my mom or David Suzuki — or each other. Like, let’s not kill anyone, I think that’s reasonable.”

Reynolds ended the message with a shout out to his wife Blake Lively’s time on the show Gossip Girl.

“I love parties. My favorite thing to do is sit alone in my room with a glass of gin and the first 32 seasons of Gossip Girl, and that’s a party,” Reynolds said. “I threw my shoulder out the last time I did that.”

Called your office. Left a message. pic.twitter.com/CGp2IZagrD — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 14, 2020