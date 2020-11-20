Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber have released a new emotional collaborative single, “Monster,” alongside an accompanying music video. The song will be featured on Mendes’ forthcoming album, Wonder.

The song stars out with Mendes, singing, “You put me on a pedestal and tell me I’m the best / Raise me up to the sky until I’m out of breath / Fill me yup with confidence, I say what’s in my chest / Spill my words and tear me down until there’s nothing left / Rearrange the pieces just to fit me with the rest, yeah.”

So, no, sadly the song is not about their penises.

Bieber goes on to sing, “I was fifteen when the world put me on a pedestal / I had big dreams shows and making memories / Made some bad moves trying to act cool, upset by their jealously / Lifting me up (Lifting me up), lifting me up (Yeah).”

So, people, don’t put them on a pedestal.

Watch the video for Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber’s “Monster below