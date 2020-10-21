Socialite Life
The Trailer for Netflix's Shawn Mendes In Wonder Doc Features a Shower Scene — WATCH
The Trailer for Netflix's Shawn Mendes In Wonder Doc Features a Shower Scene — WATCH

by
October 21, 2020
Netflix’s Shawn Mendes In Wonder Doc Features a Shower Scene

“You first get on the stage and ego comes rushing in and it goes, ‘Don’t mess up,'” confides Shawn Mendes in the trailer, below, for Shawn Mendes: In Wonder. “And then about 30 seconds in you go, ‘Oh yeah, I’m just a guy, and I love music.'”

The inherent contradiction between being a normal guy and a global superstar seems to be the primary focus of the new Netflix documentary about the Canadian musician.

The trailer includes onstage and backstage footage from Mendes’ 104-show tour as well as candid interviews filmed in hotel rooms. “This isn’t the story about a famous musician,” he says at one point. “This is the story about a guy growing up.”

At 22, Mendes has grown up fast, and while one could argue that he hasn’t lived enough to fill a documentary about his life, he has racked up more accolades than most artists can only dream of, with his last three albums debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard charts.

Shawn Mendes In Wonder Poster
Photo courtesy of Netflix

While all that is great, but what people are really talking about that is featured in the trailer is the scene in which Shawn Mendes is taking a shower. Mendes is seen stripping down and soaping up in the shower as he reveals how he started out as a performer.

“Is it hard to protect that pure thing that started it all?” a voice off-camera asks, as Mendes sullenly nods. “You first get on the stage and ego comes rushing in,” he explains. “I’m just a guy and I love music. Time to surrender.”

So why shoot a shower scene for the documentary? Well, if Shawn learned one thing about modeling underwear for Calvin Klein — sex sells.

Mendes’ fourth studio album, Wonder, is set to drop on Dec. 4.

Watch the trailer for Shawn Mendes’ Wonder documentary below

The new Netflix documentary will be released on Nov. 23

