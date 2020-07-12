SL Recommends: PetLibro Automatic Pet Feeder, The Beast Tumbler, elago R1 Intelli Apple TV Siri Remote Case and More!

Welcome to the latest SL Recommends, where we highlight some of our favorite things that we love!

The list can be made up of everything from fashion, products, movies, food, music, tv shows, books, travel destinations, apps, restaurants and really, anything that we truly love.

Some of the things making our list this week are the Petlibro Automatic Pet Feeder, The Beast Tumbler, elago R1 Intelli Apple TV Siri Remote Case and more.

Check out all of our recommendations below

The Petlibro Automatic Pet Feeder

Want an innovative way to feed your pets? The Petlibro Automatic Pet Feeder is an auto programmable pet feeder that can dispense up to 4 meals a day!

There is a lot that this device can do. With its customizable meal times and portions, which you can quickly set up with an easy-to-use LCD screen, based on your pet’s age, weight, and activity.

Don’t worry, the device is quite easy to set up and is heavy enough that most pets won’t knock it over.

Plus, you can record a short message for your pet so that they can hear your voice at feeding time. The device can be used for both cats and dogs (although, it would have to be for a dog on the smaller size).

The BEAST Gift Bundle

If you like your coffee hot and your iced-coffee cold, then you need The BEAST 20oz Tumbler Insulated Stainless Steel Coffee Cup with Lid that comes in an abundance of colors.

What is great about this bundle is that it comes with 2 unbreakable steel straws, a free straw brush to make cleaning even easier & 1 splash proof lid. And yes, straw brushes to work and you should use them!

AnkerOfficial 6ft Premium Nylon Lightning Cable

What is better than one lightning cable? 2 lightning cables. Our favorite is the Anker 6ft Premium Nylon Lightning Cable [2-Pack]. We’ve found that these nylon cables are more durable than the others.

Plus, you always need more than one charger cable, so buying the pack of two just makes sense.

elago R1 Intelli Case Compatible with Apple TV Siri Remote

Are you tired of dropping your slippery Apple TV remote? Then you need to get the elago R1 Intelli Case Compatible with Apple TV Siri Remote. Made from durable and soft silicone, the Intelli Case adds great grip and drop protection.

Now if I could only find something to make the “track pad” area of the Siri remote less sensitive.

THE LATEST