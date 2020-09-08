In today’s Quickies, Beyoncé and the twins go yachting, Golden Girls, naughty cats, Jaden Smith and Sofia Richie enjoy some PDA at the beach and more!
THE LATEST
- Leonardo DiCaprio Used to Hide His Smoking Habit From His Mom
- Keeping Up With the Kardashians to End After Upcoming 20th Season!
- Tamar Braxton’s Boyfriend David Adefeso Files Restraining Order Against Her
- Armie Hammer and Lily James Star in the Netflix Remake of Rebecca – WATCH
- Derek Hough to ‘Replace’ Len Goodman As a Judge on Dancing With the Stars
FROM OUR PARTNERS
★ Tsk, tsk. These cat thieves got caught in the Act! [OMG BLOG]
★ Michael Cohen suggests Jerry Falwell Jr.’s Trump endorsement was “favor” for killing racy photos. [Towleroad]
★ Katie Holmes’ relationship confirmed with restaurateur Emilio Vitolo Jr. after PDA scene. [Evil Beet Gossip]
★ Ellen DeGeneres Show sets Season 18 Premiere: “And, yes, we’re gonna talk about it” host promises. [Curt and Frank]
★ J.J. Wolf showed some flair while losing to Daniil Medvedev at the US Open, but still offered no explanation for his “white power”-looking hand signal. [Kenneth in the 212]
★ Let’s see what Cate Blanchett wore in Venice over the weekend! [Go Fug Yourself]
★ Disneyland refuses to report COVID cases, employees resort to word of mouth. [Celebitchy]
★ Rest In Peace, Kevin Dobson. The Knots Landing star died at 77. [Boy Culture]