Socialite Life
Now Reading
#SLQuickies: Beyoncé and the twins go yachting, Golden Girls, naughty cats, Jaden Smith and Sofia Richie PDA
Socialite Life

Socialite Life Newsletter Subscribe

Socialite Life

#SLQuickies: Beyoncé and the twins go yachting, Golden Girls, naughty cats, Jaden Smith and Sofia Richie PDA

by
September 8, 2020
Beyonce
Photo via Beyoncé/Instagram

In today’s Quickies, Beyoncé and the twins go yachting, Golden Girls, naughty cats, Jaden Smith and Sofia Richie enjoy some PDA at the beach and more!

See Original | Powered by elink

THE LATEST

FROM OUR PARTNERS

★ Tsk, tsk. These cat thieves got caught in the Act! [OMG BLOG]

Michael Cohen suggests Jerry Falwell Jr.’s Trump endorsement was “favor” for killing racy photos. [Towleroad]

Katie Holmes’ relationship confirmed with restaurateur Emilio Vitolo Jr. after PDA scene. [Evil Beet Gossip]

Ellen DeGeneres Show sets Season 18 Premiere: “And, yes, we’re gonna talk about it” host promises. [Curt and Frank]

J.J. Wolf showed some flair while losing to Daniil Medvedev at the US Open, but still offered no explanation for his “white power”-looking hand signal. [Kenneth in the 212]

★ Let’s see what Cate Blanchett wore in Venice over the weekend! [Go Fug Yourself]

Disneyland refuses to report COVID cases, employees resort to word of mouth. [Celebitchy]

★ Rest In Peace, Kevin Dobson. The Knots Landing star died at 77. [Boy Culture]

Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X