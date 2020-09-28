Socialite Life
Now Reading
Sophia Hutchins and Caitlyn Jenner Said to Be in RHOBH Talks
Socialite Life

Socialite Life Newsletter Subscribe

Socialite Life

Sophia Hutchins and Caitlyn Jenner Said to Be in RHOBH Talks

by
September 28, 2020
Sophia Hutchins and Caitlyn Jenner The 2018 ESPYS - Show
Photo by Getty Images

Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins are said to be in talks to join The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

TMZ reports, that “Sophia recently sat down for dinner with former RHOBH castmate Eileen Davidson.” A source also spilled to the news outlet, “They chatted about Eileen’s experience on the show and Sophia got enough good feedback that she decided RHOBH was something she wanted to do.”

It was also said that Sophia’s camp reached out to the production crew of the Bravo series with them talking about the possibility of her joining the show as one of the main cast members. As for her roommate Caitlyn, she allegedly would also make appearances.

Sophia Hutchins and Caitlyn Jenner alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet x FriendsWithYou Collection LA Launch Party
Sophia Hutchins (L) and Caitlyn Jenner attend the alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet x FriendsWithYou Collection LA launch party at the Hollywood Athletic Club on November 07, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Caitlyn and Sophia are the latest celebrities to be reported to have been in talks for the show following Denise Richards and Teddi Mellencamp‘s departure.

Prior to this, Kathy Hilton was allegedly set to appear in the upcoming season of the Bravo reality series as a friend.

Earlier this year, Caitlyn said she “could see” herself joining the show, while Sophia would jump at the chance to do it.

See Also
LA Premiere Of Universal Pictures' "J.T. Leroy" - Arrivals
Endnotes: Bella Thorne Reveals That She’s Pansexual and More!

Sophia Hutchins and Caitlyn Jenner 27th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party Celebrating EJAF And The 91st Academy Awards - Arrivals
Sophia Hutchins and Caitlyn Jenner attend the 27th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party celebrating EJAF and the 91st Academy Awards on February 24, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Sophia said: “I would be on [RHOBH] in two seconds.”

And Caitlyn agreed: “I did watch an episode with you two nights ago, and I honestly kind of got into it. You know, I’ve done reality television pretty much all my life – sports is reality television – and I was watching that and saying, “I could see myself getting in there with some of the drama.'”

FROM OUR PARTNERS

★ This kitty thinks its part of a Shiba Inu puppy pack! [OMG BLOG]

Gayle King knocks Nancy Pelosi for referring to Trump’s abettors as “henchmen.” — WATCH [Towleroad]

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner selling their NYC condo. Take a look inside! [Evil Beet Gossip]

Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s trainer does push-ups in front of her casket — WATCH. [Curt and Frank]

Rolling Stone rattles cages with a revamped list of 500 greatest albums of all time. [Kenneth in the 212]

★ Nine years ago this week, Thomas Jane wore bird feet to the Emmys. Ahead of his time? What time, that might be, who knows? [Go Fug Yourself]

★ The Riverdale cast now uses mouthwash before make-out scenes – does that help? [Celebitchy]

★ Netflix’s The Boys in the Band has counter-charm. [Boy Culture]

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X