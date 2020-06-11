Stassi Schroeder’s Podcast Taken Down After ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Firing

Days after Stassi Schroeder apologized, and was fired from Vanderpump Rules, for her past racist actions against her former Vanderpump Rules co-star Faith Stowers, the 31-year-old reality star’s podcast, Straight Up With Stassi, was removed from all platforms.

“We recently learned of racially charged and inappropriate actions by Stassi Schroeder during one of her previous projects,” Radio.com, which broadcasts the podcast, wrote on its Instagram on Tuesday.

Stassi Schroeder attends the Marcel Ostertag collection during, New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery 3, Skylight Clarkson Sq on February 12, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

“In light of this, Radio.com has made the decision to part ways with her. We take these matters very seriously and condemn these actions. Straight Up with Stassi has been removed from our portfolio.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBO8DARFPq_/

Schroeder was dropped from the series, along with three other castmembers – Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni, after racially insensitive posts and incidents from their pasts came to light.

The move came amid the backdrop of global Black Lives Matter protests and unrest in the streets of American cities following the death of George Floyd last month.

In 2017, Schroeder gave her opinion on Moonlight winning the Oscar for best picture and didn’t agree with the #OscarsSoWhite movement.

Stassi Schroeder attends the 2019 Glamour Women Of The Year Summit at Alice Tully Hall on November 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Glamour)

“Everyone giving their passionate speeches and stuff about race and all that stuff, I’m like why is it always just about African Americans? Like, why aren’t the Asians being like, ‘We’re not represented?’” she said at the time in a resurfaced clip from her podcast.

Yesterday, SUR owner and former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump commented on the dismissals, noting she was unaware of her employees’ past, adding that she, her family and businesses “condemn all forms of cruelty, racism, homophobia, bigotry and unequal treatment”.

Schroeder has also been fired by bosses at her Hollywood talent agency, UTA, and her publicity firm Metro Public Relations.

THE LATEST

FROM OUR PARTNERS