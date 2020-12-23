Steve Grand, Ricky Martin, Skylar Astin, and more Insta Snaps

Steve Grand/Instagram
In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos.
Steve Grand plays Santa, it’s Ricky Martin’s birthday week, Skylar Astin celebrates Chanukkah, and more!
Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.
David Hernandez
Cheyenne Jackson
Finn Wittrock and Matt Bomer
Sam Asghari
Patrick Schwarzenegger
Jake Picking
Tyson Beckford
Dyllon Burnside
Steve Grand
Ricky Martin
Kevin McHale
Reggie Bush
Skylar Astin
FROM OUR PARTNERS
See Original | Powered by elink