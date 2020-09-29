Taylor Swift’s Fans Epically Troll Jake Gyllenhaal’s Instagram With ‘All Too Well’ Lyrics

You can count on one thing in life, and that is Taylor Swift‘s fans will have their idol’s back.
Yesterday (September 28, 2020), one of Taylor’s exes, Jake Gyllenhaal, posted a photo to Instagram from his childhood in which he wears glasses. It was to promote the partnership between New Eyes for the Need, an organization that buys prescription glasses for those who can’t afford them, and The Inspire Project and their launch of a new speaker series.
He captioned the photo:
I’ve worn my glasses ever since I parted my hair meticulously with gel (see above), which is why NEW EYES has always been near and dear to my heart. Since 1932, @neweyes_ has provided eyeglasses to people who needed them most. I’m thrilled that they’ve partnered with @theinspireprojectus to create Project Human: Changing the Way We See the World, a speaker series coming to schools and remote learners this fall.
Project Human is designed to spark conversations focusing on unity and equality. It’s an opportunity for students to interact with public figures and do what they do best: Keep ’em on their toes! For a full line-up of speakers or to bring Project Human to a school near you, visit: http://theinspireproject.us/project-human/
The cause is fantastic and features a great message, but the Swifties noted that the photo featured a young Jake wearing glasses, and something clicked. Swift’s fans flooded the post’s comments with lyrics from Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well” from the singer’s 2012 Red album. The song features the line, “Photo album on the counter, your cheeks were turning red / You used to be a little kid with glasses in a twin sized bed.”
Most of the commenters simply quoted back the lyrics to him, but a few posted some very pointed messages, such as “u posted this pic and thought that the swifties would do nothing???? mistake.” With another quipping, “I’ll be honest mate you set yourself up for this one.”
Some fans also questioned Jake with questions that referenced other lyrics from the song. “Were you on a tee-ball team too?” one fan trolled. Another said Jake was “talking about his past thinking the future.”
Another Swiftie referenced an accessory Gyllenhaal supposedly never returned after their break up, commenting, “Give taylor swift her scarf back.”
The post has already generated over 5,800 comments. I’m guessing that Jake will be making sure that his upcoming posts are free of as many Taylor Swift lyric references as they can be.
- Taylor Swift’s Fans Epically Troll Jake Gyllenhaal’s Instagram With ‘All Too Well’ Lyrics
- Everything Coming to and Leaving Netflix in October 2020
- Carole Baskin DWTS Journey Ends, Chrissy Teigen Health Update, Saved by the Bell Premiere Date, and More
- The Crown Season 4 First Look: Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher and Emma Corrin as Princess Diana
- Naya Rivera’s Sister, Nickayla Rivera, Breaks Her Silence After Report She Moved in With Ryan Dorsey
- Henry Cavill on Playing James Bond: Would ‘Absolutely Jump’ at the Chance
FROM OUR PARTNERS
★ Are you ready for some sexiness? J Lo and Maluma pair for “Pa Ti.” WATCH! [OMG BLOG]
★ Police release bodycam footage of former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale’s arrest. Check out the video! [Towleroad]
★ Everything coming to TV and streaming in October 2020! [Evil Beet Gossip]
★ Betsy DeVos’ nephew Ben Wierda gives new meaning to moose knuckle on Celebrity Family Feud. WATCH! [Curt and Frank]
★ Two very valid reasons you should be watching 90 Day Fiancé. [Kenneth in the 212]
★ The Cambridge kids have emerged to meet a very distinguished guest. [Go Fug Yourself]
★ Gigi Hadid reportedly gave birth at home on her Pennsylvania farm. [Celebitchy]
★ New Trump tax bombshells: He wrote off $70k for hairstyling. [Boy Culture]