Teddi Mellencamp Fired From RHOBH: ‘It Feels Like a Breakup Almost’

For those RHOBH fans who petitioned for this, congratulations, because Teddi Mellencamp is officially leaving the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The 39-year-old just posted a video to Instagram in which she opened up about her exit from RHOBH.

“I recently found out that my contract as a Housewife is not being renewed,” she shared. “Of course I could give you the standard response of, ‘Oh, we both came to the decision that it would be best.’ Nah. I’m not gonna do that. That’s not who I am.”

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave attends The Los Angeles Mission Legacy of Vision Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

She continued, “When I got the news I was sad. It feels like a breakup almost because you develop such strong relationships with the cast, with the crew and you get to do incredible things that you’d probably never get to experience without the show. That being said, I’m really looking forward to the future and being able to focus on my family, my friends, All In. I really feel like I’ve got some exciting things ahead.”

Watch Teddi Mellencamp’s Message Below

Teddi’s exit from the Bravo show comes days after Denise Richards quit after just two seasons.

Richards admitted it was a “really tough decision” to leave.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 15: Denise Richards attends the opening night of 2019 BravoCon at Hammerstein Ballroom on November 15, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

She said: “It was actually a really tough decision. I’ve been a fan of the show and had a lot of fun doing my first season. Obviously my second season was very challenging. You know, I went back and forth with it and at the end of the day, I decided it was time for me to move on and focus on other projects that I have. I’m glad that I did it though.”

Denise clashed with the majority of the rest of the cast in the wake of former Housewives star Brandi Glanville claiming they had slept together, an allegation denied by the actress.