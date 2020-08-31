The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards took place last night (August 30, 2020) with Lady Gaga dominating the night evening, winning multiple awards, wearing multiple face masks, and giving an amazing mega-performance.

Along with Lady Gaga wins, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, BTS, Taylor Swift and Megan Thee Stallion celebrated their victories as they were honored with coveted Moon Man trophies.

The night was also packed with epic performances from Maluma and BTS (Bangtan Boys) among others.

The Weeknd collected the trophy of Video of the Year, one of the biggest awards that night, for his song “Blinding Lights.”

Lady GaGa made history as the honoree of first-ever Tricon award, which recognizes an artist who is highly accomplished across three or more disciplines.

Additionally, Gaga won Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Pop and Best Cinematography. She shared the last four victories with Ariana Grande, with whom she collaborated for their song “Rain on Me.”

Here are some of the best performances from the 2020 VMAs:

The Weeknd — “Blinding Lights”

Miley Cyrus — “Midnight Sky”

Lady Gaga medley along with Ariana Grande and “Rain on Me”

BTS — “Dynamite”

CNCO — “Beso”

Doja Cat — “Say So” and “Like That”

Maluma — “Hawaii”

Chloe and Halle — “Ungodly Hour”

The Full winners of the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards:

Video of the Year: The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

Artist of the Year: Lady GaGa

Song of the Year: Lady GaGa and Ariana Grande, “Rain on Me”

Best Collaboration: Lady GaGa and Ariana Grande, “Rain on Me”

PUSH Best New Artist: Doja Cat

Best Pop: BTS (Bangtan Boys), “ON”

Best Hip-Hop: Megan Thee Stallion, “Savage”

Best Rock: Coldplay, “Orphans”

Best Alternative: Machine Gun Kelly, “Bloody Valentine”

Best Latin: Maluma, “Que Pena” (ft. J Balvin)

Best R&B: [c=The Weeknd”, “Blinding Lights”

Best K-Pop: BTS (Bangtan Boys), “ON”

Best Group: BTS (Bangtan Boys)

Video for Good: H.E.R., “I Can’t Breathe”

Best Music Video From Home: Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber, “Stuck With U”

Best Quarantine Performance: CNCO: “Unplugged at Home”

Best Direction: Taylor Swift, “The Man” (directed by Taylor Swift)

Best Cinematography: Lady GaGa and Ariana Grande, “Rain on Me”

Best Art Direction: Miley Cyrus, “Mother’s Daughter”

Best Visual Effects: Dua Lipa, “Physical”

Best Choreography: BTS (Bangtan Boys), “ON”

Song of Summer: Blackpink, “How You Like That”

Best Editing: Miley Cyrus, “Mother’s Daughter”

Tricon Award: Lady GaGa