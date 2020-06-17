Socialite Life
The Five — Fox News and Seattle, Mary Trump, The Killers, Dogs, and Educate Yourself
The Five — Fox News and Seattle, Mary Trump, The Killers, Dogs, and Educate Yourself

June 17, 2020
Seattle’s Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone
Photo via Fox News

This is The Five, our run down five things that we are passionate about, loving, are truly obsessed with, can’t wait for, give us a laugh, are truly inspirational, or are worthy of a little shade.

Today in The Five, we are featuring Fox News and Seattle, Mary Trump‘s book cover, The Killers‘ new song, dog and films to help educate you on racism.

ONE: Fox News Wants Us to Be Terrified of Seattle

Seattle’s Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (or CHAZ) is not a very threatening place, but that hasn’t stopped Fox News from doing its very best to try to make the protester-controlled area seem like a violent wasteland.

TWO: The Cover of Mary Trump’s Book

Trump is of course, threatening to sue over the book.

THREE: The Killers — “My Own Soul’s Warning”

This song is going to be amazing in concert.

Homeless Opera Singer Emily Zamourka
Emily Zamourka, the Homeless Woman Filmed Singing Opera at LA Metro Station Offered Recording Contract

FOUR: I Want to Be This Dog

FIVE: Educate Yourself

If you have some spare time, or even if you don’t please, please take some time to watch Anna Duvernay‘s documentary The 13th. You can watch it on Netflix and it is free to watch on YouTube during the month of June.

Also, if you subscribe to Hulu, Stranger Fruit is a must-see devastating documentary about the murder of teenager Mike Brown and the police cover-up that followed from Jason Pollack.

