Tom Cruise goes on a profanity-filled tirade after Mission Impossible 7 crew members break COVID-19 safety rules — LISTEN
by
December 16, 2020
Tom Cruise Mission Impossible 7 set
ANDREA PATTARO/AFP via Getty Images

In a new audio clip, Tom Cruise can be heard tearing into around fifty members of the Mission: Impossible 7 crew after he seemingly discovered a few of them breaking COVID-19 safety guidelines.

According to The Sun, the 58-year-old actor saw two crew members standing within two meters (about 6.5 feet) from one another and launched into an expletive-filled tirade about the importance of safety precautions. Cruise voiced his frustrations after seeing the crew members not adhering to guidelines.

Tom Cruise stands on a boat during the shooting of the movie "Mission Impossible: Lybra" in Venice on October 20, 2020. (Photo by ANDREA PATTARO/AFP via Getty Images)

In audio obtained by The Sun, Cruise called the set of the film the “gold standard” of shooting amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are creating thousands of jobs you motherfuckers,” he shouted. “I don’t ever want to see it again. Ever. And if you don’t do it, you’re fired, and I see you do it again, you’re fucking gone.”

Tom Cruise Doubles Down on Following COVID-19 Guidelines

The star explained that his rule applies to “anyone” on the movie’s crew, slamming the employees for putting industry workers’ livelihoods at risk.

“We are not shutting this fucking movie down,” he continued shouting. “Is it understood? If I see it again, you’re fucking gone.”

Tom Cruise stands on a boat during the shooting of the movie "Mission Impossible: Lybra" in Venice on October 20, 2020. (Photo by ANDREA PATTARO/AFP via Getty Images)

The Hollywood superstar threatened to fire crew members several more times throughout the tantrum.

“I trust you guys to be here,” Cruise said. “That’s it. That’s it guys.”

Earlier in the tirade, Cruise implied that he’s been under a great deal of stress, claiming he’s “on the phone with every fucking studio at night,” as well as with insurance companies and producers.

Tom Cruise stands on a boat during the shooting of the movie “Mission Impossible: Lybra” in Venice on October 20, 2020. (Photo by ANDREA PATTARO/AFP via Getty Images)

A source told the tabloid that before Cruise started yelling “Everyone was wearing masks. It was purely that these people were standing under a meter away from each other. It isn’t known whether he saw those guys breaking the rules before or whether this was the straw that broke the camel’s back.”

Listen to Tom Cruise Yelling at Film Crew

