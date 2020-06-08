The US Really Wants Prince Andrew to Testify in Jeffrey Epstein Sex Case

Just because Jeffrey Epstein is dead, that does not mean that Prince Andrew is in the clear.

This past weekend, The Sun reported that the US Department of Justice (DOJ) had filed a “mutual legal assistance” request regarding Prince Andrew, officially requesting to speak with him in the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes.

According to the paper, “MLA requests are only used in criminal cases under a legal treaty with the UK,” and this action “means Andrew, who ‘categorically denies’ any wrongdoing, could now be forced to appear in a UK court as a witness within months.”

Britain’s Prince Andrew, Duke of York, arrives to attend a church service at St Mary the Virgin Church in Hillington, Norfolk, eastern England, on January 19, 2020. – Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will give up their royal titles and public funding as part of a settlement with the Queen to start a new life away from the British monarchy. The historic announcement from Buckingham Palace on Saturday follows more than a week of intense private talks aimed at managing the fallout of the globetrotting couple’s shock resignation from front-line royal duties. (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

Per The Sun, a decision has yet to be made on the request, and journalists Tom Wells and Matt Wilkison cite an anonymous source, who calls the whole situation a “diplomatic nightmare.”

Today, Prince Andrew’s legal team publicly responded to the story, stating that the royal has “offered his assistance as a witness” in investigations regarding Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes three times this year.

“The Duke of York has on at least three occasions this year offered his assistance as a witness to the DOJ,” reads a statement from Blackfords LLP. “Unfortunately, the DOJ has reacted to the first two offers by breaching their own confidentiality rules and claiming that the Duke has offered zero cooperation.”

Prince Andrew, Duke of York leaves the headquarters of Crossrail at Canary Wharf on March 7, 2011 in London, England. Prince Andrew is under increasing pressure after a series of damaging revelations about him surfaced, including criticism over his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, an American financier. (Photo by Jonathan Buckmaster – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The statement goes so far as to accuse the DOJ of seeking out publicity by saying that Prince Andrew has not been cooperating.

“Unfortunately, the DOJ has reacted to the first two offers by breaching their own confidentiality rules and claiming that the Duke has offered zero cooperation. In doing so, they are perhaps seeking publicity rather than accepting the assistance. We were given an unequivocal assurance that our discussions and the interview process would remain confidential.”

It has been reported that Prince Andrew has reportedly not been cooperating with the case at all.

