Bravo has spoken! Vanderpump Rules has released Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute and two fellow cast members after racially insensitive comments from their past surfaced, according to Variety.

“Bravo and Evolution Media confirmed today that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules,” Bravo revealed in a statement.

Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were new cast members on the show whose past racist tweets were uncovered earlier in the year.

Brett Caprioni, Dayna Kathan, Tom Sandoval, Lala Kent, James Mae, Co-Founder Kristen Doute, Max Boyens, Ariana Madix, Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay, Brittanny Cartwright and Jax Taylor attend The Garage Sale featuring James Mae and Friend presented by Good Times at Davey Wayne’s on August 07, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for James Mae )

The quadruple firing came less than a day after Stassi was dropped by both her PR firm and agency for reporting cast member Faith Stowers to the police for a crime she’d had nothing to do with.

A spokesperson for the “Vanderpump Rules” star’s former agency UTA confirmed they had parted ways with the media personality in a statement to Variety on Monday. The outlet further confirmed that Stassi had been dropped by her publicist Metro Public Relations.

“She became a client when her publicist joined our company in July 2018. We made the decision this weekend to part ways with Stassi,” the organization told Variety in a statement.

Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute attends The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

During an Instagram Live chat last week, Stowers said that in 2018 Schroeder and Doute had called the police to report her for crimes that had been reported in a Daily Mail article about a black woman wanted for theft. The woman pictured in the article was not Stowers.

The second part of the Vanderpump Rules reunion is still on schedule for Tuesday night, a representative from the network confirmed. Whether the episode will acknowledge that four of the show’s cast have been fired is not clear — the spokesperson did not address that question.

