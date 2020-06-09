Bravo has spoken! Vanderpump Rules has released Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute and two fellow cast members after racially insensitive comments from their past surfaced, according to Variety.
“Bravo and Evolution Media confirmed today that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules,” Bravo revealed in a statement.
Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were new cast members on the show whose past racist tweets were uncovered earlier in the year.
The quadruple firing came less than a day after Stassi was dropped by both her PR firm and agency for reporting cast member Faith Stowers to the police for a crime she’d had nothing to do with.
A spokesperson for the “Vanderpump Rules” star’s former agency UTA confirmed they had parted ways with the media personality in a statement to Variety on Monday. The outlet further confirmed that Stassi had been dropped by her publicist Metro Public Relations.
“She became a client when her publicist joined our company in July 2018. We made the decision this weekend to part ways with Stassi,” the organization told Variety in a statement.
During an Instagram Live chat last week, Stowers said that in 2018 Schroeder and Doute had called the police to report her for crimes that had been reported in a Daily Mail article about a black woman wanted for theft. The woman pictured in the article was not Stowers.
The second part of the Vanderpump Rules reunion is still on schedule for Tuesday night, a representative from the network confirmed. Whether the episode will acknowledge that four of the show’s cast have been fired is not clear — the spokesperson did not address that question.
