Long time cast member Dorinda Medley announced yesterday that she will not return to The Real Housewives of New York City for Season 13.

It was believed that she decided to turn in her apple. Now new reports have claimed the star was actually fired from the reality series.

According to Page Six, a source claimed the decision was made due to the fact the TV personality had become a “mean drunk” (the site clarified that the source comment meant she was mean to other cast members when drunk, not that she was a drunk).

Dorinda Medley visits “Extra” at The Levi’s Store Times Square on July 22, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

The insider claimed: “She’d become a mean drunk.”

“If she had said [at the end of the season], “Look—I’ve been depressed and that’s why I’m acting like this,” or, “I miss my [husband’ and said she’d work on it, I think it would have been different,” said the source. Her arc, then, was “just not where they want the show to go.”

Dorinda Medley speaks onstage as Woman’s Day Celebrates 17th Annual Red Dress Awards on February 04, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Women’s Day)

Page Six’s source also alleges that Dorinda had no idea that producers were considering letting her go, and she was filming an episode of The $100,000 Pyramid when she was informed if her firing.

Another source told Entertainment Tonight: “The reunion was the final straw,” the source said about the in-person reunion special for Season 12 that the women filmed a couple of weeks ago. “Dorinda was very aggravated all season long and it was too difficult to work with her.”

Dorinda Medley attends the 2018 Angel Ball at Cipriani, Wall Street on October 22, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

The insider added, “It’s obvious she needs to work on herself. The reunion was rough and she wouldn’t acknowledge her bad behavior.”

This news is even more interesting given a recent report from TMZ that states Bravo is looking to “diversify” the cast.

Dorinda Medley attends as the Hasty Pudding Institute Of 1770 honors Marc Anthony at the 7th Annual Order Of The Golden Sphinx Gala at The Pierre, A Taj Hotel on April 15, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Hasty Pudding Institute of 1770)

There are also rumors that former E! host and celebrity reporter Alicia Quarles is being eyed for the new cast, and she recently attended an event in Manhattan for Luann de Lesseps’s latest single, “Viva La Diva.”