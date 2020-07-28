Watchman, Succession, The Mandalorian Lead the 2020 Emmy Nominations

Netflix and HBO dominated the 2020 Emmy nominations, but it was a limited series that came out on top. Damon Lindelof‘s radical adaptation of the graphical novel Watchman that racked up 26 nominations overall, more than any other program, including half of the directing nominations and nods for Regina King, Jean Smart, Jeremy Irons, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jovan Adepo, and Louis Gossett Jr.

On the Best Drama Series side, Succession and Ozark appear to be the two frontrunners, but it was The Mandalorian that surprised with a nomination in the main category (although no acting, writing or directing noms). The Disney+ series bested Apple TV+’s The Morning Show in that top category, although the Apple drama scored solid acting noms and some other nominations as well.

As for comedies, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is once again a major contender, but so is the final season of Schitt’s Creek and The Good Place, which scored multiple nominations.

The 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards are scheduled to air live on ABC on September 20th with Jimmy Kimmel. No word yet on how the show will take place.

2020 Emmy Nominations

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Killing Eve

The Mandolorian

Ozark

Stranger Things

Succession

Outstanding Comedy Series

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt’s Creek

What We Do in the Shadows

Curb Your Enthusiasm

The Good Place

Dead to Me

Insecure

The Kominsky Method

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Zendaya, Euphoria

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, The Morning Show

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Outstanding Reality-Competition Program

The Masked Singer

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Jeremy Irons, Watchmen

Hugh Jackman, Bad Education

Paul Mescal, Normal People

Jeremy Pope, Hollywood

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Regina King, Watchmen

Octavia Spencer, Self Made

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Fiona Shaw, Killing EVe

Julia Garner, Ozark

Sarah Snook, Succession

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Yvonne Orji, Insecure

Cecily Strong, SNL

Kate McKinnon, SNL

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Mahershala Ali, Ramy

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

William Jackson Harper, The Good Place

Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Margo Martindale, Mrs. America

Jean Smart, Watchmen

Holland Taylor, Hollywood

Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen

Jovan Adepo, Watchmen

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend

Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen

Dylan McDermott, Hollywood

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

Drunk History (Comedy Central)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program

Amy Poehler, Making It

Nicole Byer, Nailed It!

Bobby Berk, Queer Eye

RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Barbara Corcoran, Shark Tank

Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Andrew Scott, Black Mirror (“Smithereens”)

James Cromwell, Succession

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian

Martin Short, The Morning Show

Jason Bateman, The Outsider

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away With Murder

Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black

Harriet Walter, Succession

Cherry Jones, Succession

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale

Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Adam Driver, Saturday Night Live

Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Eddie Murphy, Saturday Night Live

Dev Patel, Modern Love

Brad Pitt, Saturday Night Live

Fred Willard, Modern Family

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Angela Bassett, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Bette Midler, The Politician

Maya Rudolph, The Good Place

Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live

Wanda Sykes, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Limited Series

Little Fires Everywhere

Mrs. America

Unbelievable

Unorthodox

Watchmen

Outstanding Made for TV Movie

American Son (Netflix)

Bad Education (HBO)

Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones (Netflix)

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend (Netflix)

2020 Emmy Nominations By Show with 5 Nominations or More

Watchmen (26)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (20)

Ozark (18)

Succession (18)

The Mandalorian (15)

Saturday Night Live (15)

Schitt’s Creek (15)

The Crown (13)

Hollywood (12)

Westworld (11)

The Handmaid’s Tale (10)

Mrs. America (10)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (10)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (9)

The Oscars (9)

Insecure (8)

Killing Eve (8)

The Morning Show (8)

Stranger Things (8)

Unorthodox (8)

What We Do in the Shadows (8)

Queer Eye (7)

Better Call Saul (7)

Cheer (6)

Dave Chapelle: Sticks and Stones (6)

Euphoria (6)

The Good Place (6)

Tiger King (6)

The Voice (6)

Apollo 11 (5)

Beastie Boys Story (5)

Big Little Lies (5)

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (5)

Little Fires Everywhere (5)

McMillion$(5)

The Politician (5)

Pose (5)

Star Trek: Picard (5)

This Is Us (5)

2020 Emmy Nominations By Network with 5 Nominations or More

Netflix (160)

HBO (107)

NBC (47)

ABC (36)

FX Networks (33)

Amazon Prime Video (30)

Hulu (26)

CBS (23)

Disney+ (19)

Apple TV+ (18)

Pop TV (16)

Fox (15)

VH1 (13)

BBC America (10)

Comedy Central (10)

Quibi (10)

For the full list of nominations, head to the Emmys website.

