Hello, hello, hello, Drag Race fans! We’re in the thick of another season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars and our queens have had a busy week in the Week in Drag.

We’ve got lots of news and updates, as well as a lot of ways you can celebrate Pride month from the comfort of home.

My prayers have been answered and Bob the Drag Queen is back to cover All-Stars 5 for “The Pit Stop.” This week, she’s joined by last season’s co-champion, Trinity the Tuck to discuss the highs and lows of the premiere episode.

Of course, we also always love to hear from Raven and Raja, who are back to toot and boot the All-Stars 5 queens’ talent show looks on “Fashion Photo Ruview.”

Yuhua Hamasaki and Laganja Estranja rate the queens’ entrance looks as Yuhua kicks off another season of “Bootleg Opinions.”

One of my personal favorite recappers (and it’s not just because she’s a fellow Georgia peach) Nina Bo’nina Brown showcases another amazing look and introduces us to her adorable niece (who makes for a delightful co-star) while discussing the premiere episode on “Rawview.”

Another queen enters the fray of recaps, so let’s welcome the lovely Kimora Blac! One of our favorite makeup influencers, she takes an in-depth look at the All-Star 5 queens’ looks and talent from last week’s episode.

Monét X Change gathered all of our season 5 queen-testants together for a great, three-part interview on her web series “The X Change Rate.” SO. MUCH. TALENT.

If you wondered what the queens did on “All-Stars Eve”, check out this video as they discuss how they’ve changed and what they’re looking forward to this season (besides taking the crown, of course.)

Entertainment Weekly devoted part of their latest issue to Ru and the All-Stars. They featured the queens in a fierce and fabulous photoshoot and spoke with the queens and Ru about the season and life in lockdown. When asked about how the queens have been surviving under the cloud of COVID-19, Ru said, “When the going gets tough, the tough reinvent. In my lifetime, drag queens have been on the frontline of Stonewall, the AIDS crisis, and the fight for marriage equality. It’s going to take a lot more than Miss Corona Virus to keep us down. Where there’s drag, there’s hope.”

In this interview with In Touch, the AS5 cast weighs in on Jaida’s season 12 victory and talk about activism and ways we can all educate ourselves and make a difference.

Sadly, as with all of the Drag Race competitions, we have to say goodbye to a queen each week. The first All-Star to sashay away, Derrick Barry, talks about her brief time on the show and elaborates on her beef with India Ferrah and also shows off some of her runway fashions with Michelle Visage on on “Whatcha Packin’?”

Willam serves up some classic Britney Spears looks and sings an ode to our first eliminated All-Star wither she-larious video, “Derrick.”

Alexis Mateo recruits her fellow Sin City queens, including Coco Montrese and Kahanna Montrese for the video for “Baila!”, which was the song she debuted on the season premiere. All I have to say is “BAM!”

Blair St. Clair also released the video for the song she performed on the talent show, her new single “Nine Lives.” She is just stunning.

Miz Cracker gives us a tour of her Bronx, New York studio in “Out of the Closet” 1950s with a tinge of futurism, texture inspiration how she created her “hair hat” for season 10.

Alyssa Edwards is the latest queen to sit down with Joseph Shepherd for his excellent “Exposed” series. She tells tales of her start in drag and discusses her reality show, Dancing Queen. Alyssa can really spin a yarn and I could listen to her talk all day.

Season 11’s Miss Congeniality, Nina West, has teamed up with retailer Lane Bryant for a new Pride clothing collection. With the “Say it with Love” campaign, the company “will empower everyone to create their lane their own way by celebrating hope, inclusivity and love.” Along with a promotional video, the company is selling a t-shirt designed by the queen herself. Lane Bryant will contribute $5 for every Nina West tee shirt sold to the Nina West Foundation in support of organizations serving Central Ohio LGBTQ youth and families.

While working from home does kind of suck, you can always take a break and get your laugh on, with the help of some of the best comedy queens. Alaska, Sherry Vine, Jackie Beat and Nina West star in “9 to 5 in Quarantine.” It’s really the sequel Dolly, Jane and Lily would have wanted – and don’t miss the The Office’s Kate Flannery in a great cameo.

Trixie Mattel takes us back to our childhood, as she cooks 30-year-old cookie mix in an Easy-Bake Oven, a toy she aptly describes as “a child killer that disguises itself as a playtime event.”

Trixie also released a music video this week for her duet with Lavender Country – a cover of his song “Stranger.” It’s a lovely song and the video, featuring Trixie out of drag, is a must-see. All proceeds from the song are being donated to the Marsha P. Johnson Institute, so spend a buck and download it.

Monique Heart takes over for James St. James for the latest episode of Transformations. Her guest is the delightful Nicole Byer, who always makes me tee-hee-hee. Along the way, the two cut up and share airport stories, life lessons and some of the tales Nicole has shared on her fantastic podcast “Why Won’t You Date Me?”

Tammie Brown never disappoints and the video for her latest tune, “Daddy’s Makeover”, is another instant classic. Our favorite quirky queen recruits some nice man candy and friends including Yuhua Hamasaki for this eccentric, disco-inspired video.

The sweet Honey Davenport interviewed Tracee Ellis Ross about her latest project, The High Note. Honey might put me out of a job, as she proves she is quite the natural celebrity interviewer. Tracee is just as charming as you’d expect and takes part in a fun game where she’s tasked to identify who is a true diva and who is doing a drag tribute to them. It’s a really fun kiki.

Ready for another serving of Honey? On this week’s episode of “Da Fuq”, she and Nicole Onoscopi (where do they come up with these names?) discuss another set of random topics, including bird smuggling, spiders being in places they’re not supposed to be and discovering a message in a bottle.

Crafty queen Willam is back to help you up your summer fashion game with another “tee-torial” video as part of her “Crafternoonting” series. This week, she transforms a Monét X Change tee into a wearable work of art.

In another hair-raising video, Jaymes Mansfield (who just reached 100,000 subscribers on YouTube – congrats!) makes over a Vivica A. Fox wig.

Ben DeLaCreme brings you a sneak peek of her digital drag show, courtesy of AV Club. The video includes an interview, multiple costume changes, and even a three-person choreographed dance sequence. In lieu of tipping for this stellar performance, Ben encourages you to donate The Equal Justice Initiative, the Trans Justice Funding Project, and the Black AIDS Institute. I did, and you should too.

While Pride celebrations are different this year, there’s no reason you can’t bring a little fabulousness into your life. Celebrate with a Cameo from one of your favorite queens or performers. Not only can you send a personalized greeting (or get one for yourself), you can also help donate to a great cause. In honor of Pride, a bunch of queens, including Pandora Boxx, Eureka O’Hara, Tammie Brown, Manila Luzon, Silky Nutmeg Ganache and more are donating a portion of their proceeds to GLAAD. Book your Cameo today!

Drag Out The Vote, a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that works with drag performers to promote participation in democracy is hosting an online event, called “Sashay to the Polls”, on Wednesday, June 17th at 6:00 PM ET. Led by Nina West, the even features Jackie Cox, Brita Filter, and Jaida Essence Hall as they discuss the art and activism of drag, and why it’s important to use their voices, platforms, and platform heels to get out the vote in 2020 and beyond.

After you sashay to the pools, make sure to stay online and treat yourself to even more excellence. The Vixen is bringing her “Black Girl Magic” show to you. The show is streaming live on Twitch on June 17 at 9 pm EST. The impressive line-up for the show includes Mystique Summers, Jasmine Masters, Asia O’Hara, Honey Davenport, Heidi N Closet, Dida Ritz, Widow Von’Du, Ra’jah O’Hara and Trinity K. Bonet.

Mark your calendars for June 27th and don’t miss the latest Werq the World digital extravaganza, Pride Castle. Jaida Essence Hall, Yvie Oddly, Heidi N Closet, Raja, Kim Chi, Naomi Smalls, Plastique Tiara and Candis Cayne are set to perform in this streaming event, which benefits The National Black Justice Coalition, an organization dedicated to the empowerment of the black LGBT+ community. Get your tickets at Voss Events.

The It Gets Better Project, a leading LGBTQ+ nonprofit organization serving LGBTQ+ youth, announced today “It Gets Better: A Digital Pride Experience.” The three-day digital Pride event will bring together a diverse slate of talent across genres, including fitness, lifestyle, fashion & beauty, gaming, music and drag performances. The Digital Pride event will stream from the organization’s YouTube, Facebook and Twitch on June 24th – June 26th from 2:00 PM PT – 7:00 PM PT and will honor the history of Pride month while showcasing what can be accomplished when a diverse group of community members ban together to move progress forward. The fabulous Peppermint will be hosting and the event will feature performances from Crystal Methyd and Jujubee, along with musical performances, workouts, tutorials and more.



In a statement, Peppermint noted that, “This year Pride looks different. Partnering with the It Gets Better Project for A Digital Pride Experience is an opportunity to share my story and encourage positive change during this historic time. Our community has a long history of resilience in the face of discrimination,” adding, “At the very least, this moment is an opportunity to pass that tradition on to the younger generation.”

For more information, visitwww.itgetsbetter.org. Join the conversation on social media with #ClickIntoPride and be sure to follow the It Gets Better Project on YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

Bob and Peppermint have another in-depth conversation about the current racial tension we are experiencing in the US and across the world. Take the time to give this a listen.

Latrice Royale performs Nina Simone’s “Four Women” as a “tribute, to the powerful women, who has changed history through their fight for “Racial and Social” justice.” Latrice says, “This piece is intended to celebrate those who were in the fight long before us, and to educate the masses on WHO THESE WOMEN WERE.” It’s a powerful performance and is a fitting tribute to Harriet Tubman, Rosa Parks, Coretta Scott King and Cicely Tyson.

We shared this video on our Twitter feed last week, but the message can’t be shared enough.

That’s all for this week. Until we meet again, remember that Black Lives Matter, stay healthy and safe, and say LOVE!

