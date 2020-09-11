In today’s Quickies, Wonder Woman 1984 delayed again, Leighton Meester, Matt Bomer, a Top Chef death, Tinsley Mortimer & Dorinda Medley feud insight, Richard Madden & Froy Gutierrez, and more.
- Wonder Woman 1984 Delayed Again, Leighton Meester, Matt Bomer, a Top Chef Death, Richard Madden & Froy Gutierrez, and More
- Harry Styles Is the New Shia LaBeouf In Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling
- Robbie Amell Is Shirtless Throughout the Entire The Babysitter: Killer Queen Film, Not That We’re Complaining
- Lindsay Lohan Sued Over $365K Owed to Publisher For Book She Never Wrote
- ‘Christians’ Up in Arms Over ‘Inappropriate’ Candace Cameron Bure’s Husband PDA Photo
- The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion to Feature the Original Aunt Viv
★ Who wants to go behind the scenes of the making of the “WAP” video? WATCH! [OMG BLOG]
★ Michael Cohen says “dictator” Trump isn’t joking when he talks about staying for third term: “He doesn’t have a sense of humor.” [Towleroad]
★ 50 Cent gives fast food workers $30k for all their hard work! [Evil Beet Gossip]
★ Canadian YouTube stars and COVIDiot’s the NELK Boys threw massive party Illinois State University. [Curt and Frank]
★ At least one influencer is wearing a mask. [Kenneth in the 212]
★ Chrissy Teigen leans on a tree for Marie Claire. [Go Fug Yourself]
★ Kaley Cuoco wore a mask while jumping rope at the gym and dumb people complained. [Celebitchy]
★ One of the true greats, Diana Rigg, has died after a short cancer battle at 82. [Boy Culture]