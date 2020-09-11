Socialite Life
Now Reading
Wonder Woman 1984 Delayed Again, Leighton Meester, Matt Bomer, a Top Chef Death, Richard Madden & Froy Gutierrez, and More
Socialite Life

Socialite Life Newsletter Subscribe

Socialite Life

Wonder Woman 1984 Delayed Again, Leighton Meester, Matt Bomer, a Top Chef Death, Richard Madden & Froy Gutierrez, and More

by
September 11, 2020
Wonder Woman 1984

In today’s Quickies, Wonder Woman 1984 delayed again, Leighton Meester, Matt Bomer, a Top Chef death, Tinsley Mortimer & Dorinda Medley feud insight, Richard Madden & Froy Gutierrez, and more.

See Original | Powered by elink

FROM OUR PARTNERS

★ Who wants to go behind the scenes of the making of the “WAP” video? WATCH! [OMG BLOG]

Michael Cohen says “dictator” Trump isn’t joking when he talks about staying for third term: “He doesn’t have a sense of humor.” [Towleroad]

50 Cent gives fast food workers $30k for all their hard work! [Evil Beet Gossip]

Canadian YouTube stars and COVIDiot’s the NELK Boys threw massive party Illinois State University. [Curt and Frank]

★ At least one influencer is wearing a mask. [Kenneth in the 212]

Chrissy Teigen leans on a tree for Marie Claire. [Go Fug Yourself]

Kaley Cuoco wore a mask while jumping rope at the gym and dumb people complained. [Celebitchy]

★ One of the true greats, Diana Rigg, has died after a short cancer battle at 82. [Boy Culture]

Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X