Ana De Armas bought Ben Affleck, father of three, a motorcycle for his 48th birthday. I wonder what Jennifer Garner thinks about that.

The actress celebrated her boyfriend turning 48 on Saturday (August 16, 2020) with the BMW bike, which was built from scratch for the actor by WYLD Garage Co., People magazine reports.

32-year-old Armas also surprised Ben with his and hers matching helmets, in a similar shade of green to the bike.

Ana de Armas Gifts Ben Affleck a New Motorcycle with Matching Helmets for His 48th Birthday​ https://t.co/IRGlFPuI2D — People (@people) August 16, 2020

The couple were seen riding the new motorcycle together in California over the weekend.

Benana posed for a photo together, which Ana posted to her Instagram account yesterday (August 16, 2020) along with a heart emoji caption.

The couple, who began dating shortly after filming Deep Water together, are even quarantining together.

Back in May, the couple made their relationship Insta-official when Ana shared photos from her private birthday celebrations with Ben in lockdown.