Socialite Life
Now Reading
Andy Cohen wants to bring back The Real Housewives of Miami
Socialite Life

Socialite Life Newsletter Subscribe

Socialite Life

Andy Cohen wants to bring back The Real Housewives of Miami

by
November 6, 2020
The Real Housewives of Miami

In today’s Quickies, The Real Housewives of Miami, Anderson Cooper, Donald Trump, Destiel, John King, Supernatural, Family Ties, Ryan Reynolds, and more!

This post will be updated throughout the day with more news, so check back!

The Top Story

There currently franchises in Orange County, New York, Atlanta, New Jersey, Beverly Hills, Potomac, Dallas, and Salt Lake City.

And if that already wasn’t enough, Andy Cohen has revealed that he has worked toward bringing back the Real Housewives Of Miami.

The 52-year-old Bravo executive and host revealed that he wants to revive the reality series that ended in 2013 on NBC streaming service Peacock.

‘I don’t know if I’m allowed to say this. I don’t know where we are with that. I have to say the fans of Miami are still very vocal, and so I’ve been an advocate for Peacock bringing back Miami.’

RHOM aired on Bravo over three seasons from 2011 to 2013.

See Also
Gus Kenworthy Bathing Suit
Gus Kenworthy, Brad Goreski, Ryan Serhant, and More Insta Snaps

Powered by elink

In Other News

See Original | Powered by elink

FROM OUR PARTNERS

See Original | Powered by elink

THE LATEST ON SOCIALITE LIFE

Andy Cohen wants to bring back The Real Housewives of Miami

Stevie Nicks teams up with Miley Cyrus for ‘Edge of Midnight’ Remix — LISTEN

Brian Austin Green thanks fans for their support after being dragged by ex-wife Megan Fox on social media

Britney Spears files to have father removed as conservator

Garrett Hedlund arrested for DUI earlier this year, sought treatment

2020 US presidential election hangs on battleground states as race tightens

Lori Loughlin is apparently a ‘wreck’ in prison

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X