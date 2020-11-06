In today’s Quickies, The Real Housewives of Miami, Anderson Cooper, Donald Trump, Destiel, John King, Supernatural, Family Ties, Ryan Reynolds, and more!

This post will be updated throughout the day with more news, so check back!

The Top Story

There currently franchises in Orange County, New York, Atlanta, New Jersey, Beverly Hills, Potomac, Dallas, and Salt Lake City.

And if that already wasn’t enough, Andy Cohen has revealed that he has worked toward bringing back the Real Housewives Of Miami.

The 52-year-old Bravo executive and host revealed that he wants to revive the reality series that ended in 2013 on NBC streaming service Peacock.

‘I don’t know if I’m allowed to say this. I don’t know where we are with that. I have to say the fans of Miami are still very vocal, and so I’ve been an advocate for Peacock bringing back Miami.’

RHOM aired on Bravo over three seasons from 2011 to 2013.

Powered by elink

In Other News

See Original | Powered by elink