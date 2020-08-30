Bella Thorne Apologizes to OnlyFans Users After Backlash

Actress Bella Thorne recently found herself at the center of an OnlyFans controversy.
Thorne recently announced that she had joined an adult-oriented subscription service, OnlyFans. Within 24 hours, she earned $1 million and would earn $2 million in less than a week.
When Thorne joined the site, she promised to post nude photos for $200 but instead posted images of herself in lingerie. This led to a number of subscribers demanding their money back.
Due to the 22-year-old’s windfall, OnlyFans decided to enforce new guidelines for users.
The site has now limited the amount of money that creators can charge for their content.
The pay-per-view photo price limit has now been capped at $50 and the maximum amount a user can send as a tip is $100. And rather than get paid 7 days after making their money, creators will now have to wait a full 30 days.
This move has been heavily criticized by sex workers, who argue that the move hurts their business.
This led to major backlash against Bella Thorne and, now, the actress is apologizing for her actions.
Thorne took to Twitter to issue a lengthy apology to OnlyFans users, saying that her reason for joining was to “remove the stigma behind sex, sex work, and the negativity that surrounds the word SEX itself by bringing a mainstream face to it.”
While making millions? Nice try, Bella.
Here is Bella Thorne’s full statement:
PT1 Remove the stigma behind sex, sex work, and the negativity that surrounds the word SEX itself by bringing a mainstream face to it that’s what I was trying to do, to help bring more faces to the site to create more revenue for content creators on the site.
I wanted to bring attention to the site, the more people on the site the more likely of a chance to normalize the stigmas, And in trying to do this I hurt you. I have risked my career a few times to remove the stigma behind sex work, porn, and the natural hatred people spew behind anything sex related. I wrote and directed a porn against the high brows of my peers and managers because I WANTED to help with the stigma behind sex.
I am a mainstream face and when you have a voice, a platform, you try to use you in helping others and advocate for something bigger than yourself. Again in this process I hurt you and for that I’m truly sorry.
Ps. I’m meeting with only fans about the new restrictions to find out why!!! This is fucked up and I’m sorry comment any ideas or concerns you want brought up to OF!! and send me your links and a pic so I can promote you guys.
That’s not gonna cut it Bella. Donate the money you’ve earned to sex workers and be done with it.
