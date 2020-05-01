Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas Are Instagram Official!

Ana de Armas turned 32 on Thursday, surrounded by love and Ben Affleck.

The Cuban actress took to Instagram to thank fans for their well wishes as she celebrated another trip around the sun. The accompanying slideshow featured her birthday festivities, including several pics with Ben Affleck.

One photo shows de Armas smiling at the camera as she snaps a selfie of herself wrapped in Affleck’s arms. The couple shares a sweet embrace in another romantic shot, looking at the sunset.

Photo via Ana de Armas/Instagram

“Thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and love! Cheers to another great year. 🎉🌈💕🙏🏻🌸🌹✨🎈,” the Knives Out star captioned her post, writing the same message in Spanish.

Other photos show the two enjoying a chocolate cake with the words, “Happy Birthday Ana,” written on it, alongside candles that read “32” as well as birthday balloons and de Armas smiling as she wears a silver glitter crown that reads “Happy Birthday.”

Reports swirled the Deep Water co-stars were an item in March when they were spotted smooching at the airport.

“They are definitely dating,” a source told People magazine at the time.

Photo via Ana de Armas/Instagram

In mid-March, they were snapped by paparazzi walking hand-in-hand on the beach while on holiday together in Costa Rica.

The two actors spent weeks on location in New Orleans filming Deep Water and were photographed laughing together and hanging out off-camera as well.

