Someone May Have Found Ben Affleck’s Secret Instagram

Someone found an Instagram account that they thought might be Ben Affleck‘s – and there seems to be actual evidence.

i found ben affleck's finsta pic.twitter.com/eYwXQ0AymD — kelsey weekman (@kelsaywhat) June 4, 2020

God bless, In the Know reporter Kelsey Weekman.

The Instagram account’s handle is Positive Attitude Hunting – which is a reference to Good Will Hunting, the 90s film that Affleck and Damon co-wrote which launched their careers.

Another person on Twitter pointed out that the account was followed by Jennifer Garner, who used to be married to Affleck. There are 2 other followers, one of which might be his current girlfriend Ana de Armas.

The bio also says, “just a dad who makes movies” and then has a link to the website of a charity that Affleck founded, called the Eastern Congo Initiative.

The account certainly looks like it belongs to the Gone Girl star. The name on it simply reads Ben, and the profile photo is a close up of the actor’s face with what appears to be de Armas kissing him on the nose.

Ben Affleck arrives for the European Premiere of ‘Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice’ at Odeon Leicester Square on March 22, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

If de Armas is one follower, and Garner is another – who could the third be? J Lo? Gwyneth Paltrow? Matt Damon?

Affleck began dating Knives Out star de Armas, 32, in March 2020 when the two were spotted on a romantic trip together in Cuba. They had met in 2019 while co-starring in the film, Deep Water.

THE LATEST

FEATURED IN THE SL SHOP

Dash Rapid Egg Cooker: 6 Egg Capacity Make sure this fits by entering your model number.

SATISFACTION : Dash Rapid Egg Cooker is the ORIGINAL (and most trusted) egg cooker on the market, for perfect eggs, your way, EVERY TIME, we it!

QUICK + EASY: Short on time? Simply choose your preferred eggs and set the timer. The auto-shut off function prevents overcooking, and the buzzer will alert you when your eggs are ready. Its so simple, even your kids can use it $ 19.99 $ 16.99 Shop now

DISCLAIMER: We only feature things that we love. If you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale.

FROM OUR PARTNERS