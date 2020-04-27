Blake Lively Rightfully Makes Fun of Ryan Reynolds’ Teeny Tiny Ponytail

While some are shaving their heads or growing out their facial hair, Ryan Reynolds is embracing his “long locks.”

Blake Lively, who is married to Ryan, posted a photo on her Instagram Story of his attempt to put his hair back into a ponytail. The bottom of Ryan’s brown hair was pulled back into a titchy ponytail, secured with a bright blue hairband – wound up quite a few times we might add.

The Gossip Girl actress joked that we’re not going to be able to get the hairstyle out of our minds any time soon.

She captioned the snap: “I dare you to forget this every time you see him for the rest of eternity.”

Of course Ryan, who’s main pastime is trolling people in general (including Blake), wasn’t going to not say something back, and he re-posted her Insta Story with the caption, “clearly your birth control doesn’t work, so…”

It is going to be a fun summer for these two!

