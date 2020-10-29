Socialite Life
Brad Pitt Is Single and Ready to Mingle
Brad Pitt Is Single and Ready to Mingle

October 29, 2020
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Nicole Poturalski, have split

In today's Quickies, Brad Pitt, Adele, Skepta, Jessie J, Cardi B, Whitney Houston, Gwen Stefani, and more!

This post will be updated throughout the day with more news, so check back!

The Top Story

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Nicole Poturalski, have split.

"Brad and Nicole have been over for a while now," a source exclusively tells Us. "They had a short-lived relationship that was never too serious."

Us reported in August that Pitt, 56, was dating Poturalski, 27, after the pair were spotted arriving at an airport outside of Paris together. They then traveled to his chateau in the South of France.

An said at the time that the twosome were "totally falling for each other." However, a second source noted that Pitt had no "desire to ever get married again" nor did he "want a girlfriend that he's with every day."

In Other News

