Socialite Life
Now Reading
Britney Spears Self-Quarantined for Two Weeks So She Could See Her Sons
Socialite Life
Socialite Life

Britney Spears Self-Quarantined for Two Weeks So She Could See Her Sons

by
May 26, 2020
Britney Spears Announces New Las Vegas Residency At Park Theater
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Britney Spears had to self-quarantined for two weeks before her ex-husband Kevin Federline would allow her to see their sons.

A mother has to do what a mother has to do!

Spears has been spending the last 14 days in quarantine in Los Angeles due to the coronavirus pandemic after she made a trip to see her family in Louisiana in April.

And it is being reported that her former spouse Kevin didn’t want her to see their sons until he was sure she wasn’t carrying the virus.

View this post on Instagram

Such a beautiful day !!!! God bless 👔👗!!!!!

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

A source with “knowledge of the situation” told TMZ that when Britney returned from Louisiana, Kevin insisted she quarantine for at least two weeks before she was able to spend time with Sean, 14, and Jayden, 13.

The insider also told the publication Kevin has been homeschooling the two teenagers since the middle of March, when schools were closed due to the outbreak of the virus.

Britney, 38, is said to have had “no issues” complying with Kevin’s quarantine request, and she’s since seen her sons twice at her home, with each visit lasting “a couple of hours.”

Britney’s sister was asked by The Hollywood Reporter if the music legend had any intention on stepping away from the limelight.

“No, no, no. Obviously, right now, she’s just trying to quarantine,” Jamie Lynn responded.

She continued: “She’s taking it day by day. And when she wants to make music, she’ll make it. I don’t think you can ever retire someone from their passion.”

THE LATEST

FROM OUR PARTNERS

VICE Gets to the Bottom of the Whole 5G Fuss [OMG BLOG]
Disney Releases Out, Featuring Its First Animated Gay Main Character: WATCH [Towleroad]
A Friends Cookbook Is Coming Soon [Evil Beet Gossip]
Rating the Gronk [Kenneth in the 212]
Chloe Sevigny Has Worn Many Things at Cannes [Go Fug Yourself]
The Duke & Duchess of Cambridge Were Bingo-Callers for Welsh Seniors [Celebitchy]
Fleshback: You Can Call Him Al Corley [Boy Culture]
Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X