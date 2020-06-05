Model and actress Cara Delevingne has publicly announced that she identifies as pansexual.
Speaking to Variety, she explained that she has previously avoided using labels to describe her sexuality and gender identity.
“The thing is with me, I change a lot. I feel different all the time. Some days, I feel more womanly. Some days, I feel more like a man.”
As for her sexuality, the 27-year-old said:
“I always will remain, I think, pansexual. However one defines themselves, whether it’s ‘they’ or ‘he’ or -she,’ I fall in love with the person — and that’s that. I’m attracted to the person.”
Delevingne also discussed her struggles she faced growing up as she came to terms with her identity. “I grew up in an old-fashioned, repressed English family,” Cara said. “And I used the word ‘gay’ to describe things which were shit all the time . . . I think that came from the fact that I just didn’t want to admit who I was. I didn’t want to upset my family. I was deeply unhappy and depressed. When you don’t accept a part of yourself or love yourself, it’s like you’re not there, almost.”
Cara then went on to talk about a crush she had on one of her girl friends as a child and how keeping her own sexual identity to herself contributed to a mental breakdown when she was 15.
“Some days, I feel more womanly. Some days, I feel more like a man,” she said. “I guess I never felt like I belonged anywhere as a kid. Or I always felt like I didn’t belong in my own body. I felt so lost . . . Once I could talk about my sexuality freely, I wasn’t hiding anything anymore.”
Cara’s statement comes shortly after her breakup with Ashley Benson, who she dated for two years.
