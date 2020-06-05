Model and actress Cara Delevingne​ has publicly announced that she identifies as pansexual.

Speaking to Variety, she explained that she has previously avoided using labels to describe her sexuality and gender identity.

“The thing is with me, I change a lot. I feel different all the time. Some days, I feel more womanly. Some days, I feel more like a man.”

Cara Delevingne attends the Opening Ceremony and ‘The Great Gatsby’ Premiere during the 66th Annual Cannes Film Festival at the Theatre Lumiere on May 15, 2013 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Getty Images)

As for her sexuality, the 27-year-old said:

“I always will remain, I think, pansexual. However one defines themselves, whether it’s ‘they’ or ‘he’ or -she,’ I fall in love with the person — and that’s that. I’m attracted to the person.”

Delevingne also discussed her struggles she faced growing up as she came to terms with her identity. “I grew up in an old-fashioned, repressed English family,” Cara said. “And I used the word ‘gay’ to describe things which were shit all the time . . . I think that came from the fact that I just didn’t want to admit who I was. I didn’t want to upset my family. I was deeply unhappy and depressed. When you don’t accept a part of yourself or love yourself, it’s like you’re not there, almost.”

READ MORE: Cara Delevingne Drags Justin Bieber for Ranking Her As His Least Favorite of Hailey Baldwin’s Friends

Cara then went on to talk about a crush she had on one of her girl friends as a child and how keeping her own sexual identity to herself contributed to a mental breakdown when she was 15.

Cara Delevingne attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

“Some days, I feel more womanly. Some days, I feel more like a man,” she said. “I guess I never felt like I belonged anywhere as a kid. Or I always felt like I didn’t belong in my own body. I felt so lost . . . Once I could talk about my sexuality freely, I wasn’t hiding anything anymore.”

Cara’s statement comes shortly after her breakup with Ashley Benson, who she dated for two years.

THE LATEST

FEATURED IN THE SL SHOP

Dash Rapid Egg Cooker: 6 Egg Capacity Make sure this fits by entering your model number.

SATISFACTION : Dash Rapid Egg Cooker is the ORIGINAL (and most trusted) egg cooker on the market, for perfect eggs, your way, EVERY TIME, we it!

QUICK + EASY: Short on time? Simply choose your preferred eggs and set the timer. The auto-shut off function prevents overcooking, and the buzzer will alert you when your eggs are ready. Its so simple, even your kids can use it $ 19.99 $ 16.99 Shop now

DISCLAIMER: We only feature things that we love. If you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale.

FROM OUR PARTNERS