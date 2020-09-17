Socialite Life
Now Reading
Charlie Sheen Denies He Had Anything to Do With Denise Richards Exiting RHOBH
Socialite Life

Socialite Life Newsletter Subscribe

Socialite Life

Charlie Sheen Denies He Had Anything to Do With Denise Richards Exiting RHOBH

by
September 17, 2020
Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards
Photo by Matthew Peyton/Getty Images

Charlie Sheen, the ex-husband of former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Denise Richards, is denying that he is the reason she quit the show.

She does what she wants in these matters,” he told Page Six through his publicist Jeffrey Ballard, but he added, “And I applaud her decision of ‘one and done.'” Well, two [seasons] and done.

According to Bravo, Denise walked away from the show because the network wouldn’t pay her as much money as she wanted to re-up her contract for a third season. Denise says she walked away without even trying to negotiate because of the disastrous second season.

READ MORE: Check Out More Denise Richards News

The entire season centered around her alleged lesbian affair with Brandi Glanville. Brandi recently went into detail about the alleged hook up, calling Denise “sexually aggressive.” She claims they hooked up more than once.

2019 BravoCon Opening Night
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 15: Denise Richards attends the opening night of 2019 BravoCon at Hammerstein Ballroom on November 15, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Denise has always denied sleeping with Brandi and even claimed on the show that Brandi had told her that she had hooked up with at least one of the other cast members.

See Also
Harvey Weinstein Trial Continues In New York
Harvey Weinstein Tested Positive for Coronavirus, Put in Isolation

A rep for Richards confirmed on September 9 that she wouldn’t be back for season 11 of the series.

Sheen and Richards, who were married from 2002 to 2006, share daughters Sami, 16, and Lola, 15. She previously revealed that she spoke to her ex about her decision to join the franchise in 2019.

FROM OUR PARTNERS

★ For your viewing pleasure. Check out this extended look at Drag Race Holland! [OMG BLOG]

Call Me By Your Name director defends casting straight actors in gay roles. [Towleroad]

Celebrities like Kim Kardashian are boycotting social media today. For just today. [Evil Beet Gossip]

Kanye West pees on Grammy Award in a new video. If you’re into that sort of thing, you can watch the video. [Curt and Frank]

Did you catch the very hunky Justin on House Hunters? [Kenneth in the 212]

Janelle Monae looking extra gorgeous as she kicks off promo for Antebellum. [Go Fug Yourself]

American Girl debuts 80s historical doll with a scrunchie and leggings. [Celebitchy]

Madonna plays a fragment of a very early demo, “Love Is the Reason.” [Boy Culture]

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X