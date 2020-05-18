Matrix Co-Creator Lilly Wachowski Slams Elon Musk and Ivanka Trump Over Red-Pill Tweet

Tesla boss Elon Musk delivered a cryptic message on Sunday (May 17, 2020) to his 34.3 million Twitter followers and Ivanka Trump took the bait.

Musk, who has emerged as a champion of defying stay-at-home orders intended to stop the coronavirus from spreading, stirred the pot with a cryptic tweet Sunday (May 17, 2020).

“Take the red pill,” the Tesla CEO wrote to his 34 million followers.

Take the red pill 🌹 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 17, 2020

After Musk recently named his child X Æ A-12, nothing should come as a surprise anymore. But, really, what is he talking about this time?

Well, for the uninitiated, the “red pill” is a reference to the science-fiction classic The Matrix.

Without going too far down the nerdy rabbit hole, the film’s protagonist, played by Keanu Reeves, is given a choice: He can take the blue pill and return to his regular life, or he can choose the red pill and learn the whole truth about living in a computer simulation.

Basically, blissful ignorance or hard truths.

Some followers saw it as a sign that Musk was pushing for the conservative cause. Adviser to the president (LOL) and first daughter Ivanka Trump later retweeted it, adding the word: “Taken!”

Well, Matrix co-creator Lilly Wachowski (who it is very clear does not see eye-to-eye with Trump nor Musk on most/probably almost all political issues) responded, tweeting “fuck both of you.”

Fuck both of you — Lilly Wachowski (@lilly_wachowski) May 17, 2020

So, yeah, she is NOT happy about the usage.

Wachowski also responded with a tweet to support the Brave Space Alliance, which is the first Black-led, trans-led LGBTQ Center located on the South Side of Chicago. It is dedicated to creating and providing affirming resources, programming, and services for LGBTQ individuals.

The Trump administration has taken steps to ensure that laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of sex do not cover a person discriminated against for being gay or transgender.

In addition, Trump has also implemented a ban on transgender people serving openly in the military.

Wachowski is currently working on a fourth installment in the Matrix franchise, with Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss both returning. Production on the film halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the team added eight more weeks to the schedule to hopefully resume in July.

From Our Partners

Someone Created an Updated Queer Women in Hollywood Dating Chart [ OMG BLOG ]

] Desi Lydic Hilariously ‘Foxsplains’ Obamagate on The Daily Show : WATCH [ Towleroad ]

Hilariously ‘Foxsplains’ Obamagate on : WATCH [ ] Chainsmokers ’ Drew Taggart Leasing out his house in LA [ Evil Beet Gossip ]

’ Leasing out his house in LA [ ] One of Princess Diana ’s Big Fashion Moments Was at Cannes [ Go Fug Yourself ]

’s Big Fashion Moments Was at Cannes [ ] Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Slap a Cease & Desist on an Alleged Side Chick [ Celebitchy ]

& Slap a Cease & Desist on an Alleged Side Chick [ ] Imagine How Rich You’d Have to Be to Have an Indoor Pool [ Kenneth in the 212 ]

] Fleshback: Like a Horsley [Boy Culture]

DISCLAIMER: We only feature things that we love. If you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale.