For Only $350, You Can Soon Own a Life-Size Baby Yoda

You can now take home your very own Life-Size Collectible Figure of The Child from The Mandalorian.

Thanks to Sideshow Collectibles, you can have Baby Yoda in your house. And he’s totally adorable!

The figure is available for preorder on the Sideshow Collectibles website for $350 and is set to arrive sometime between August and October of this year.

Photo by Sideshow Collectibles

This Baby Yoda is life-size, which according to the specs, means that Mandalorian Baby Yoda on the show is 16.5 inches high, which seems about right.

He doesn’t move (as you would not expect an expensive figurine like this top), and he is holding his signature silver shift knob from the Razor Crest in his hand if you look closely.

Photo by Sideshow Collectibles

Here is how the collectible is described on the website:

“The Child Life-Size Figure measures 16.5” tall, standing on a simple black podium base that lets this adorable alien steal all of the focus- along with the Mandalorian’s ship parts. Inspired by its unique onscreen appearance, this mixed media statue features a tan fabric coat swaddling The Child as it gazes up with charming wide eyes, hiding the silver shift knob from the Razor Crest in its right hand.

Every inch of this incredibly lifelike figure has been meticulously detailed to recreate everything that Star Wars fans love about the young alien, from the fuzz on its wrinkled head to its irresistible pout, all the way down to its tiny, toddling feet. Fans looking to bring home The Mandalorian collectibles need look no further- bounty hunting is a complicated profession but collecting the galaxy’s cutest alien has never been easier.”

Photo by Sideshow Collectibles

