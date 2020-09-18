Socialite Life
Former OC Star Samaire Armstrong Now Supporter, Says BLM Is Terrorist Organization
by
September 18, 2020
If you’ve been wondering what former The OC actress Samaire Armstrong has been up to as of late (don’t worry, we haven’t either), she’s now a full-fledged Donald Trump supporter with some very troubling views about Black Lives Matter.

Armstrong had previously supported the movement, but has now stated that she will be voting for Donald Trump in the upcoming presidential election and has jumped on the conspiracy theory bandwagon by claiming that the Black Lives Matter protests are causing “chaos and violence.”

Black Lives Matter was formed in 2013 by Patrisse Cullors, Alicia Garza and Opal Tometi to provide activists with a shared set of principles, and the movement has gained prominence once again this year following the death of George Floyd.

Armstrong shared the Wikipedia definition of fascism, which was edited from “a form of far-right, authoritarian ultranationalism” to read: “Fascism is a form of far-left authoritarian ultranationalism.”

The actress wrote on Instagram:

“Fixed it. Black lives, they matter!! However, BLM is a billion dollar domestic terrorist organization.”

“It’s ok to speak out against the fascist, far left mob. Call a spade, a spade. No more pandering to their hurt feelings and safes spaces.”

“We, you and me, and every American of ALL RACE, CULTURE, COLOR, BACK GROUND, and HERITAGE, have the ability to stand up for what is right.”

“There is a war on democracy. There is no ignoring the chaos and violence on our streets. This is unacceptable, nor is it justice.”

“I support our hero’s in blue. 💙🇺🇸 #refundthepolice”

Fixed it. Black lives, they matter!! However, BLM is a billion dollar domestic terrorist organization. It’s ok to speak out against the fascist, far left mob. Call a spade, a spade. No more pandering to their hurt feelings and “safes spaces.” We, you and me, and every American of ALL RACE, CULTURE, COLOR, BACK GROUND, and HERITAGE, have the ability to stand up for what is right. There is a war on democracy. There is no ignoring the chaos and violence on our streets. This is unacceptable, nor is it justice. I support our hero’s in blue. 💙🇺🇸 #refundthepolice I support identifying the breakdown of injustice in our communities, and building up, rather then burning down. As our great President said “there are very fine people on both sides.” Handing the administration over to pandering Joe Biden; the walking corpse, who believes that the Black community is of monolithic thought, is a doomsday in the fight for justice that we seek. An elimination and restructuring of systemic racism can not be trusted to be accomplished at the same hands that built it. #votered #trump2020 #supportthebluevotered

In an Instagram video she posted the reason as to why she’s voting for Donald Trump.

This is MY opinion. I am sharing it with you at the cost of everything, because it is my right. It is your right to refute it. * What I hope comes from this, is that we are able to have an open dialogue. * There are many thoughts and insight you may want to interject and provide. I encourage you to have factual data to support what your point is. * There are so many in our great country who have been bullied into silence at the doing of a far left mob. * Let’s shift back to reality and facts. Let’s stop placating to the emotionally undeveloped, who have an inability to process the meaning of personal responsibility, as if they are the cultural guide of which we should follow. * I encourage us all to stay grounded in these discussions. I am well aware how emotional and important what we are discussing is. * You can see in my video how passionate I am. I ask you to consider, why I would be coming out saying these things. How is it that I feel so confident about putting my “divisive” perspective in public. I am willing to gamble with what comes of my opinion, because I have conviction of its validity. * If nothing else, I hope this encourages you to speak YOUR opinion, no matter how unpopular it may be. * Freedom of speech must be restored. Logic must be restored. Critical thinking must be restored. * I have deep love for everyone of my fellow humans. Every race, color, creed, gender, political back ground, religious back ground, financial background, must have their OWN voice and opinion, and it MUST be allowed be to spoken.

Explaining her stance in a video following backlash from fans, Armstrong said that she was politically registered as an Independent but voted for Trump in 2016 and intends to vote for him again in November.

“Our free speech has been infringed upon,” she claimed. “We are not allowed to have conversations or diversity of thought. Like, ‘If you support Trump, you’re a brainwashed idiot.'”

Well…

“Trump is, at heart, a liberal because he believes in social equality,” she continued. “So this fallacy that he’s this evil, racist bigot is fucking bullshit and I’m so sick of playing into these stupid, pandering stories. The falseness of what’s going on needs to be shattered.”

Oh, and the 39-year-old, best known for playing Anna Stern on The OC, also suggested that the extent of the coronavirus pandemic had been exaggerated by scientists and that climate change is “seasonal” and not as big a threat as scientists have stated.

