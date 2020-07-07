Accused Jeffrey Epstein right-hand woman Ghislaine Maxwell was quietly transferred on Monday (July 06, 2020) from New Hampshire to a Brooklyn federal prison in New York City, where she’ll await trial pending a bail hearing.

Maxwell, who was arrested in a million-dollar rural mansion last week, was moved by U.S. Marshals to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Sunset Park on Monday morning, the Bureau of Prisons said in a statement.

The Metropolitan Detention Center, (MDC) in Brooklyn, a United States federal administrative detention facility is pictured on July 6, 2020 in New York City. – British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell is due to make her first appearance in a New York court on sex trafficking charges related to Jeffrey Epstein this week, court documents show. Maxwell — who was arrested and charged last Thursday — is due to be arraigned in a Manhattan federal court on Friday, according to a letter prosecutors submitted to the judge. The New York Post has reported that Maxwell will be held in the Metropolitan Detention Center, a federal prison in Brooklyn. (Photo by JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)

A law enforcement source said Monday that prison officials at the MDC in Brooklyn are determined to avoid a similar outcome with Maxwell, as Epstein hung himself in his jail cell.

“They want to make sure she’ll stand trial,” the source said, adding that the Bureau of Prisons doesn’t want another “black eye.”

Maxwell will be guarded by the prison’s highest security available, the source added.

Socialite Ghislane Maxwell with an unidentified male companion attends the Opening of the Asprey Flagship Store on 5th Avenue December 8, 2003 in New York City. (Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images)

It has been alleged that Ghislaine has access to a stash of sex tapes which she is expected to use as an “insurance policy.”

Christopher Mason, a TV host and journalist who has known Ghislaine Maxwell since the 1980s, has said he was told that Jeffrey Epstein rigged his multiple homes with cameras and kept surveillance tapes of everyone and everything that went on in them.

Ghislaine Maxwell at Center 548 on September 20, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

He told Mail Online that “Ghislaine has always been as cunning as they come. She wasn’t going to be with Epstein all those years and not have some insurance.”

“The secret stash of sex tapes I believe Ghislaine has squirreled away could end up being her get out of jail card if the authorities are willing to trade. She has copies of everything Epstein had.”

A Yolanda Hadid Connection?

In related Maxwell news, Yolanda Hadid, Gigi and Bella’s mother, has publicly refuted claims from a Dutch investigative journalist, who suggested that she allowed Ghislaine to hide out in her Pennsylvania farmhouse back in Nov 2019.

On July 2, Henk Van Ess, a Dutch journalist, posted a Twitter thread, claiming that he traced Maxwell’s whereabouts through her IP addresses. Within this thread, he wrote that Maxwell visited a donut shop near to Hadid’s farmhouse, and suggested that Maxwell was a friend of the family. He also wrote that he had emailed Yolanda to verify whether she was housing Maxwell.

“Why #Doylestown was interesting for #GHISLAINMAXWELL? Here is a possible explanation – she was friendly with Hadid family, (including Gigi Hadid… who had a Dutch mother). [The] Hadid’s have a farm 10-15 minutes away from the Donut shop,” he wrote. His tweet has since been deleted.

Shortly after, Yolanda took to Twitter to issue a denial of having any involvement with the British socialite. “I do not know or have ever associated with Ghislaine- the first time I have heard about her or any of this was watching the documentary, like the rest of the world, on Netflix,” she wrote.

I do not know or have ever associated with Ghislane- the first time I have heard about her or any of this was watching the documentary, like the rest of the world, on Netflix — — YOLANDA (@YolandaHadid) July 4, 2020

“So, I’m not sure how I have been brought into this narrative of yours, but I take these false claims very seriously. Please stop involving me. What that lady did is disturbing and she deserves to be in jail for a long time.”

Ghislaine Maxwell Lawyers Up

Maxwell has hired Christian Everdell as her defense lawyer, an eminent former prosecutor whose track record includes participating in the investigation into the Mexican drug lord, El Chapo.

According to The Times, Everdell will defend Maxwell against sex-trafficking charges as she prepares for her first court appearance next Tuesday. The date was agreed late on Monday night by the government, Everdell and the district judge, Alison Nathan. Maxwell has previously denied any wrongdoing and labeled the claims “absolute rubbish.”

