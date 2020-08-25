Socialite Life
Now Reading
Halle Berry Wants to Be Her Own Lawyer in Divorce from Olivier Martinez, Yes, They Are Still Married
Socialite Life

Socialite Life Newsletter Subscribe

Socialite Life

Halle Berry Wants to Be Her Own Lawyer in Divorce from Olivier Martinez, Yes, They Are Still Married

by
August 25, 2020
Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez
Photo by PIERRE ANDRIEU/AFP via Getty Images

In case you forgot, Halle Berry is still married to actor Olivier Martinez. I know I did.

In October of 2015, the couple confirmed the news that they were separating and their divorce has been ongoing ever since.

The two filed separately, citing irreconcilable differences and asking for joint custody of their son.

Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Cloud Atlas" - Red Carpet
Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez at the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Cloud Atlas” at the Chinese Theatre on October 24, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

“It is with a heavy heart that we have come to the decision to divorce,” Berry and Martinez said in a joint statement at the time. ‎”We move forward with love and respect for one another and the shared focus of what is best for our son. We wish each other nothing but happiness in life and we hope that you respect our and, most importantly, our children’s privacy as we go through this difficult period.”

Berry has filed a request to act as her own lawyer in her divorce from Martinez.

Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez Variety's Power Of Women Presented By Lifetime - Arrivals
Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez at Variety’s Power of Women presented by Lifetime at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on October 5, 2012 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

Entertainment Tonight reports, that Berry’s former attorney, Marina Zakiyan Beck, accepted the change and signed off on it on July 30, 2020.

See Also
Bravo's First "A-List Awards" - Show
Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson Are Leaving The Real Housewives of Orange County

READ MORE: Check Out More Halle Berry News

Halle herself signed off on the request a few weeks later on August 11, 2020. Olivier has hired an attorney and will be represented by high-powered celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser.

Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez
Halle Berry (R) poses with her fiance, French actor Olivier Martinez, on June 13, 2013 during a photocall upon their arrival for the “Toiles enchantees” event, as part of the Champs-Elysees film Festival in Paris. Toiles enchantees is a French NGO which aims to show films to children hospitalized for long periods of time. (Photo by PIERRE ANDRIEU/AFP via Getty Images)

The pair ended their marriage all the way back in 2015. They share one son, six-year-old Maceo.

THE LATEST

FROM OUR PARTNERS

★ It looks like Carole Baskin is going to be on the next season of Dancing With The Stars! [OMG BLOG]

Colton Haynes reacts to Kimberly Guilfoyle’s RNC speech and you can probably relate. [Towleroad]

★ Everything coming to TV and streaming in September. [Evil Beet Gossip]

★ 46 Texans drank bleach this month, so officials once again had to warn the public not to drink bleach. [Curt and Frank]

Novak Djokovic‘s pain in the neck. [Kenneth in the 212]

★ The 1980s VMAs highlights include mullets, curls, and Cher. So a whole lotta retro goodness! [Go Fug Yourself]

Jennifer Lopez to launch makeup and skincare brand JLo Beauty. [Celebitchy]

★ You have to hear what Jacob Blake Sr. has to say about his son’s shooting. [Boy Culture]

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X