In case you forgot, Halle Berry is still married to actor Olivier Martinez. I know I did.
In October of 2015, the couple confirmed the news that they were separating and their divorce has been ongoing ever since.
The two filed separately, citing irreconcilable differences and asking for joint custody of their son.
“It is with a heavy heart that we have come to the decision to divorce,” Berry and Martinez said in a joint statement at the time. ”We move forward with love and respect for one another and the shared focus of what is best for our son. We wish each other nothing but happiness in life and we hope that you respect our and, most importantly, our children’s privacy as we go through this difficult period.”
Berry has filed a request to act as her own lawyer in her divorce from Martinez.
Entertainment Tonight reports, that Berry’s former attorney, Marina Zakiyan Beck, accepted the change and signed off on it on July 30, 2020.
Halle herself signed off on the request a few weeks later on August 11, 2020. Olivier has hired an attorney and will be represented by high-powered celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser.
The pair ended their marriage all the way back in 2015. They share one son, six-year-old Maceo.
