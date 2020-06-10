Socialite Life
Now Reading
HBO Max Yanks ‘Gone With the Wind’ From Site Due to Racist Depictions
Socialite Life

Socialite Life Newsletter Subscribe

Socialite Life

HBO Max Yanks ‘Gone With the Wind’ From Site Due to Racist Depictions

by
June 10, 2020
Gone With the Wind

The Oscar-winning 1939 movie, Gone With the Wind which is set on a plantation during the American Civil War, has been criticized for its presentation of slavery and Black people.

Gone With The Wind is a product of its time and depicts some of the ethnic and racial prejudices that have, unfortunately, been commonplace in American society,” an HBO Max spokesperson said in a statement.

“These racist depictions were wrong then and are wrong today, and we felt that to keep this title up without an explanation and a denouncement of those depictions would be irresponsible.”

Gone With the Wind

Demonstrations have swept the United States since the May 25 killing of African American George Floyd while in police custody, with calls growing for police reform and the broader removal of symbols of a racist legacy, including monuments to the slave-holding Confederacy.

Floyd died last month as a white Minneapolis officer pressed a knee into his neck for almost nine minutes. The officer has been charged with second-degree murder.

READ MORE: Everything Coming to HBO MAX in June 2020

12 Years A Slave writer John Ridley said in a Los Angeles Times op-ed Monday that Gone with the Wind must be removed as it “doesn’t just ‘fall short’ with regard to representation” but ignores the horrors of slavery and perpetuates “some of the most painful stereotypes of people of color.”

See Also
RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12 Finale
Let’s Kiki About the Season 12 Finale of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’

Gone With the Wind

The film will return to the recently launched streaming platform at a later date, along with a discussion of its historical context, the company said.

No edits will be made, “because to do otherwise would be the same as claiming these prejudices never existed.”

“If we are to create a more just, equitable and inclusive future, we must first acknowledge and understand our history.”

THE LATEST

FROM OUR PARTNERS

WATCH: Poland Airs First-Ever Television Commercial With a Gay Couple [OMG BLOG]
Trump Floats Despicable Claim: 75-Year-Old Man Brutally Assaulted by Police Was ANTIFA ‘Set-Up’ Who ‘Fell Harder Than He Was Pushed’ [Towleroad]
Scott Disick Keeping His Family Close During Recovery [Evil Beet Gossip]
Jan-Michael Gambill Celebrated His 43th Shirtless and With a Cocktail [Kenneth in the 212]
This Month’s British Vogue Covers Are Very Moving [Go Fug Yourself]
Kate Beckinsale Consumes No Stimulants, No Caffeine & No Alcohol [Celebitchy]
RIP Kurt Thomas [Boy Culture]
Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X