Hugh Jackman, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and More Celebrities Rally Around Bullied Boy Quaden Bayles After Heartbreaking Video Goes Viral

Yarraka Bayles filmed her 9-year-old son Quaden Bayles, who has dwarfism, in tears to bring awareness to the cruelties of bullying. Now people from all around the world are supporting him.

Streaming the incident live to Facebook, the boy’s mother, Yarraka Bayles, explains she witnessed a “bullying episode” while picking up her son, who has dwarfism, from school. She says a classmate was “patting [Quaden] on the head and making fun of his height.”

Quaden then “ran to the car in hysterics,” where she recorded his reaction with the caption, “This is the impacts [sic] of bullying! I seriously don’t know what else to do!”

In the video, Quaden is so distressed that he expresses a desire to die.

“I just wanted people to know and see the impact because this could be your child or your child could be the bully,” Yarraka says in the video.

Brad Williams, a comedian who also has dwarfism, decided to start a campaign to help the family.

On Wednesday, Williams started a GoFundMe campaign to send the Australia resident and his mother to Disneyland in California.

“I’m setting up this GoFundMe to let Quaden know that bullying will not be tolerated and that he is a wonderful human being who deserves joy,” Williams wrote.

UPDATE! I’ve spoken to Quaden’s mother and sent a video message to him. I’m going to be setting up a GoFundMe very soon to bring Quaden and his Mom out on a trip to @Disneyland. Thank you to the fans that made the hookup. Let’s show Quaden how amazing he is! — Brad Williams (@funnybrad) February 20, 2020

As of this morning, the fund has raised $205,000. You can donate here.

Celebrities such as Hugh Jackman, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Mark Hamill have all shown their support for the boy on social media.

Hey little man. For what it’s worth you have taught my family so much. You have inspired us and in our home you are a hero. Thank you for your courage, stay strong the world is watching and you have so much beautiful power. From me and my boys. We are with you and we thank you. https://t.co/QuTL0vvnor — Jon Bernthal (@jonnybernthal) February 20, 2020

Hey there son,

Much love to you&your family. Stay strong. You're an example to all, every one of us out in the world. You live this life you have. You can can live it strong&happy. Myself&my children have gained strength from u.

U are so powerful to me. YOU ARE A GIANT AMONG MEN. https://t.co/6t0Vr3vOIT — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) February 20, 2020

The cruelty is as astonishing as it is heartbreaking. — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) February 21, 2020

