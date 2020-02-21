Hugh Jackman, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and More Celebrities Rally Around Bullied Boy Quaden Bayles After Heartbreaking Video Goes Viral

Yarraka Bayles filmed her 9-year-old son Quaden Bayles, who has dwarfism, in tears to bring awareness to the cruelties of bullying. Now people from all around the world are supporting him.
Streaming the incident live to Facebook, the boy’s mother, Yarraka Bayles, explains she witnessed a “bullying episode” while picking up her son, who has dwarfism, from school. She says a classmate was “patting [Quaden] on the head and making fun of his height.”
Quaden then “ran to the car in hysterics,” where she recorded his reaction with the caption, “This is the impacts [sic] of bullying! I seriously don’t know what else to do!”
In the video, Quaden is so distressed that he expresses a desire to die.
“I just wanted people to know and see the impact because this could be your child or your child could be the bully,” Yarraka says in the video.
Brad Williams, a comedian who also has dwarfism, decided to start a campaign to help the family.
On Wednesday, Williams started a GoFundMe campaign to send the Australia resident and his mother to Disneyland in California.
“I’m setting up this GoFundMe to let Quaden know that bullying will not be tolerated and that he is a wonderful human being who deserves joy,” Williams wrote.
As of this morning, the fund has raised $205,000. You can donate here.
Celebrities such as Hugh Jackman, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Mark Hamill have all shown their support for the boy on social media.
