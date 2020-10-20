Socialite Life
Jeff Bridges Has Been Diagnosed With Lymphoma and More Quickies
October 20, 2020
Jeff Bridges Premiere Of "The White Russian," A Kahlua Productions Film Starring Jeff Bridges
Getty Images

In today’s Quickies, Jeff Bridges, Kirstie Alley, Donald Trump, Harry Styles, Derek Hough, Dominic West, Billie Eilish, Kaley Cuoco, and more!

This post will be updated throughout the day with more news, so check back!

The Top Story

Jeff Bridges, the Oscar-winning actor best known for playing a stoner bowler in The Big Lebowski, announced Monday that he has been diagnosed with lymphoma.

“As the Dude would say,” the actor tweeted, referring to his “Lebowski” character, “New S**T has come to light.”

Bridges, 70, did not provide details on his diagnosis, but he said he was beginning treatment and planned to keep his fans updated.

