Apparently, we have Heavy D to thank for Jennifer Lopez‘s iconic nickname.
Lopez shared the origin of her iconic nickname during an episode of World of Dance.
Jennifer revealed to her fellow judges that rapper Heavy D was the one who gave her the moniker back when she was dating Sean “Diddy” Combs. “J.Lo came from Heavy D,” she admitted.
“The rapper. He would come into the studio when I was making my first album, and he would always call me Jenny Lo. And I was dating Puffy at the time, and so, Puffy and Jennifer Lo, or Jenny Lo, was showing up in records. Like, they were talking about us in records and stuff like that.” She added, “So I was like, ‘I’m going to name the album J.Lo.'”
READ MORE: Check Out the Latest Jennifer Lopez News
Jennifer’s second album titled J.Lo was released in 2001. At the time, the Hustlers star had a different explanation for the nickname.
Discussing the name with the Chicago Tribune she said, “It’s something my music fans named me. I’d go to MTV or wherever and there would be kids carrying signs that said J.Lo. It’s kind of like street terminology, and it kind of caught on.”
Jennifer found herself with another nickname when she and now-fiancé Alex Rodriguez began dating in 2017. Fans quickly dubbed the power couple “J-Rod.”
“I mean it’s fine, I don’t know,” she told Entertainment Tonight of the nickname. “We kind of thought that might happen because people who knew us were already doing it.”
THE LATEST
- Jennifer Lopez Reveals the True Origin of Nickname J.Lo
- Britney Spears’ Brother Weighs in on Conservatorship As Hearing Is Postponed Due to Being Accessed By Four Unauthorized Individuals
- Maroon 5 Return With ‘Nobody’s Love,’ Watch As Adam Levine Smokes a Joint and Sings About Love
- Ryan Reynolds Has An Amazing Response to Blake Lively’s Pregnancy Joke
- Brian Austin Green and Tina Louise Split, One Direction, Catwoman, Kardashian, Meek Mill, Taraji P. Henson and More: QUICKIES
- Chelsea Handler Re-Creates Martha Stewart’s Thirst Trap Pool Selfie, Martha Responds
FROM OUR PARTNERS
★ This is amazing! Check out almost two hours worth of outtakes from the 80’s vogue documentary Paris Is Burning. [OMG BLOG]
★ GOP Rep. Ted Yoho denies calling AOC a “fucking bitch” on the U.S. Capitol Steps in “apology” over his “abrupt manner.” [Towleroad]
★ Andy Dick falls off the wagon in odd video. [Evil Beet Gossip]
★ Kyle Minogue just dropped her new single “Say Something” from her impending album Disco. LISTEN! [Curt and Frank]
★ Yes, we are in the age of “business” face mask attire and these men nailed it! [Kenneth in the 212]
★ Alex Trebek turned 80 yesterday! [Go Fug Yourself]
★ Sources say Meek Mill and Kim Kardashian have never even been alone together. [Celebitchy]
★ Mary Trump smacks down Megan McCain over McCain’s ridiculous questioning of Mary on The View regarding her new book. [Boy Culture]