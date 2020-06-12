Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling’s ex-husband, Jorge Arantes, is responding to the writer’s recent claims that she was physically abused in her 20s. Arantes, a Portuguese former journalist, admitted to slapping her but refused to apologize for it.
The Sun reports that Arantes has not read Rowling’s recent, 3600-word statement in response to criticism over her comments about the trans community. “I slapped Joanne — but there was not sustained abuse. I’m not sorry for slapping her.”
Seriously, dude? WTF?
Asked about his admission 10 years ago that he’d hit her on the evening they split, he said, “Yes. It is true I slapped her. But I didn’t abuse her.”
READ MORE: J.K. Rowling Doubles Down and Defends Transphobic Comments In Epic Essay
He said that he hadn’t read her essay. “If she says that, that’s up to her. It’s not true I hit her,” he is quoted as having said.
The newspaper reported Jorge said he hit the star on the night she left him.
In an interview in 2000, he once admitted he slapped her “very hard” on November 17 in 1993 and threw her out of their Porto home.
The pair met while he was a student aged 23 in Porto. They married in 1992 and separated in 1993.
Arantes is the father to the Harry Potter author’s 27-year-old daughter.
Rowling, 54, opened up about the sexual assault in a 3600-word essay posted to her website on Wednesday.
Arantes said he was yet to read Rowling’s essay, but said she shouldn’t be involving him.
Rowling has been married to Neil Murray since 2001 and in the essay, she credits him for making her feel safe and secure.
READ MORE: Emma Watson Weighs in on J.K. Rowling Comments: “Trans People Are Who They Say They Are”
“However, the scars left by violence and sexual assault don’t disappear, no matter how loved you are, and no matter how much money you’ve made,” she noted.
The British author has been facing severe backlash over her recent anti-transgender tweets. Rowling noted in the essay that her views on transgender issues were influenced by her experiences as a victim of domestic violence as a young woman.
She also spoke up about the dangers of youngsters deciding to change their gender and regretting it later on.
