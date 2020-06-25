Justin Bieber is in fighting mode. The singer has filed a $20 million lawsuit against the two women who claimed on social media that he sexually assaulted them.
The women are listed as Jane Does in the lawsuit, went by Danielle and Kadi on social media.
His lawsuit claims that the allegations are “factually impossible” and part of a scheme to seek attention and fame.
TMZ reports that Bieber has “indisputable documentary evidence” to prove their sexual assault claims are nothing but “outrageous, fabricated lies.”
Bieber claims he wasn’t even in the hotel at the time in which the Danielle assault allegedly took place, saying, “Bieber did not stay at that hotel in March of 2014, and there are multiple witnesses and documentary evidence to dispute ‘Danielle’s’ maliciously lie.”
Bieber alleges Danielle totally made up her story based on public reports that he ate at the Four Seasons Restaurant on March 10, 2014.
The filing claims “the allegations made by Jane Doe #2 (aka Kadi) are likewise factually impossible are contradicted by her own prior written statements, are supported only by falsified or fake texts, and her allegations are a complete fabrication for the self-stated purpose of garnering fame and attention, and there are numerous witnesses to contradict Kadi’s malicious lies.”
Bieber believes that she is a superfan who waits outside hotels hoping to meet him, but they have in fact never met. She claimed he sexually assaulted her on his room at the Langham Hotel in NYC at 2:30 a.m. on May 5, 2015.
Bieber, who was in New York on that date to attend the Met Gala, describes her story as “an elaborate hoax.” He states in his legal filing that after the gala, he went on to a private party where he stayed until 4 a.m. and then got a snack at a hot dog stand.
He’s suing for a total of $20 million, with $10 million for each story that his is claiming are fabricated.
