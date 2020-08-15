Katy Perry revealed that she does not want to discuss the sexual harassment allegations against her as she fears doing so will “distract” from the valuable work of the #MeToo movement.

During an interview with The Guardian, the Roar crooner, 35, addressed the accusations of sexual misconduct against her, that have sullied her name by saying she does not wish to “distract from the real movement.”

Katy Perry attends the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California.

The singer had kept mum on the topic when the allegations first came to surface in 2019 by model Josh Kloss and Georgian TV host Tina Kandelaki who claimed the singer had indulged in inappropriate behavior with them.

Perry now says that the reason she had remained silent was that she did not want to “add to the noise.”

Singer Katy Perry poses during the 2020 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Media Opportunity at Melbourne Cricket Ground on March 07, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

“I think we live in a world where anyone can say anything. I don’t want to say ‘guilty until proven innocent’ but there’s no checks and balances: a headline just flies, right? And there’s no investigation of what it is,” she said during the interview.

“I don’t want to add to the noise. I want to add to the truth, basically. I don’t comment on all the things that are said about me because if I chase that dragon, it would be about true and false-ing my whole life. It’s distracting from the real movement,” she said.

Katy Perry attends the premiere event for “American Idol” hosted by ABC at Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on February 12, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

She also addressed the cultural appropriation claims against her and touched on the topic of cancel culture as well: “If you’re gonna get into this business and if you’re gonna have anything to say, not everyone is gonna agree.”

“It’s OK to say you weren’t as evolved as a human five years ago than you are now,” she added.