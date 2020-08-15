Katy Perry revealed that she does not want to discuss the sexual harassment allegations against her as she fears doing so will “distract” from the valuable work of the #MeToo movement.
During an interview with The Guardian, the Roar crooner, 35, addressed the accusations of sexual misconduct against her, that have sullied her name by saying she does not wish to “distract from the real movement.”
The singer had kept mum on the topic when the allegations first came to surface in 2019 by model Josh Kloss and Georgian TV host Tina Kandelaki who claimed the singer had indulged in inappropriate behavior with them.
Perry now says that the reason she had remained silent was that she did not want to “add to the noise.”
“I think we live in a world where anyone can say anything. I don’t want to say ‘guilty until proven innocent’ but there’s no checks and balances: a headline just flies, right? And there’s no investigation of what it is,” she said during the interview.
“I don’t want to add to the noise. I want to add to the truth, basically. I don’t comment on all the things that are said about me because if I chase that dragon, it would be about true and false-ing my whole life. It’s distracting from the real movement,” she said.
She also addressed the cultural appropriation claims against her and touched on the topic of cancel culture as well: “If you’re gonna get into this business and if you’re gonna have anything to say, not everyone is gonna agree.”
“It’s OK to say you weren’t as evolved as a human five years ago than you are now,” she added.
