Mariah Carey Is Not an ATM With a Wig on, Mandy Moore Pregnant With First Child, the Da Vinki Twins, Why Denise Richards Really Shouted ‘Bravo, Bravo, F**king Bravo, and More

September 24, 2020
Mariah Carey Hand And Footprint Ceremony
Photo by Getty Images

In today’s Quickies, Mariah Carey is not an ATM with a wig on, Mandy Moore pregnant with first child, the Da Vinki Twins, why Denise Richards really shouted “Bravo, Bravo, fucking Bravo,” Pretty Little Liars reboot coming to HBO Max, Robert Pattinson to play host, and more.

FROM OUR PARTNERS

★ This kitty thinks its part of a Shiba Inu puppy pack! [OMG BLOG]

Gayle King knocks Nancy Pelosi for referring to Trump’s abettors as "henchmen." — WATCH [Towleroad]

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner selling their NYC condo. Take a look inside! [Evil Beet Gossip]

Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s trainer does push-ups in front of her casket — WATCH. [Curt and Frank]

Rolling Stone rattles cages with a revamped list of 500 greatest albums of all time. [Kenneth in the 212]

★ Nine years ago this week, Thomas Jane wore bird feet to the Emmys. Ahead of his time? What time, that might be, who knows? [Go Fug Yourself]

★ The Riverdale cast now uses mouthwash before make-out scenes – does that help? [Celebitchy]

★ Netflix's The Boys in the Band has counter-charm. [Boy Culture]

