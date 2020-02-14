Meet Instagram Hottie Connagh Howard

It has been tough, but we’ve spent all week long scouring the depths of Instagram to bring you this week’s Instahottie — Connagh Howard!

If you are fans of the UK version of Love Island 2020, then you probably recognize Connagh Howard.

The gorgeous model describes himself as “goofy, laid-back and compassionate.”

He rates himself an “8-8.5” out of 10 in terms of his looks, proudly citing his “jawline” as his key feature, and proclaims himself “a good laugh, fun to be around, honest and laid back.”

Sadly, he didn’t last long on the dating show. But at least these photos will live on forever.

Enjoy these pics of Connagh Howard.

From Our Partners