+6 View Gallery

Meghan Markle Turns 39, Royal Family Sends Well Wishes 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Announcement Of Prince Harry's Engagement To Meghan Markle Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle during an official photocall to announce their engagement at The Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace on November 27, 2017 in London, England. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been a couple officially since November 2016 and are due to marry in Spring 2018. (Photo by Getty Images) Meghan Markle Turns 39, Royal Family Sends Well Wishes The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Visit South Africa Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, holding their son Archie, meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town, South Africa, September 25, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool Meghan Markle Turns 39, Royal Family Sends Well Wishes The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Australia - Day 1 Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex meet and greet the public at the Sydney Opera House on October 16, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. (Photo by Paul Edwards - Pool/Getty Images) Meghan Markle Turns 39, Royal Family Sends Well Wishes The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Tonga - Day 2 Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex Standing with King Tupou VI and Queen Nanasipau√îu Tuku√îaho of Tonga at the farewell with His Majesty King Tupou VI on October 26, 2018 in Nuku'alofa, Tonga. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images) Meghan Markle Turns 39, Royal Family Sends Well Wishes Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their wedding service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. (Jonathan Brady/PA Wire) Source: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire Meghan Markle Turns 39, Royal Family Sends Well Wishes Prince Harry and Megan Markle Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive on the field prior to the start of the first of a two-game series between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox at London Stadium in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, east London on June 29, 2019. - As Major League Baseball prepares to make history in London, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone and Boston Red Sox coach Alex Cora are united in their desire to make the ground-breaking trip memorable on and off the field. (Photo by Tolga AKMEN / AFP / Getty Images) Source: Tolga AKMEN / AFP / Getty Images Meghan Markle Turns 39, Royal Family Sends Well Wishes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Morocco Tim P. Whitby - Pool/Getty Images Source: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrives for a cooking demonstration, with Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, where children from under-privileged backgrounds learn traditional Moroccan recipes from one of Morocco‚Äôs foremost chefs at the Villa des Ambassadors on February 25, 2019 in Rabat, Morocco. Meghan Markle Turns 39, Royal Family Sends Well Wishes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Morocco Yui Mok/PA Wire Source: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave the residence of the the King of Morocco in Rabat, following an audience with him, on the third day of their tour of Morocco. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Monday February 25, 2019. See PA story ROYAL Tour. Meghan Markle Turns 39, Royal Family Sends Well Wishes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Morocco Facundo Arrizabalaga - Pool/Getty Images Source: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are greeted by a young wellwisher as they walk through the walled public Andalusian Gardens which has exotic plants, flowers and fruit trees during a visit on February 25, 2019 in Rabat, Morocco. Meghan Markle Turns 39, Royal Family Sends Well Wishes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Morocco Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images Source: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk through the walled public Andalusian Gardens which has exotic plants, flowers and fruit trees during a visit on February 25, 2019 in Rabat, Morocco.

Today marks Meghan Markle‘s 39th birthday, and senior members of the royal family, including the Queen, are all wishing her a happy birthday.

To mark the occasion, the Royal Family Instagram account, which typically represents the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, shared a picture of Meghan and the Queen at a joint engagement in Chester in 2018.

At the time, the visit was seen as a mark of support from the Queen for Meghan. The Queen took the Duchess of Sussex on a joint engagement much sooner after her marriage than she did for the Duchess of Cambridge.

The photo is captioned:

“🎂🎈Wishing The Duchess of Sussex a very happy birthday!”

On the Kensington Royal account, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a picture of Meghan at a school visit and wished her a happy birthday.

“Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex today! 🎂🎈”

Prince Charles and Camilla, Meghan’s in-laws, also shared a picture of Meghan to wish her happy birthday on their Clarence house Instagram account.

“Happy Birthday to The Duchess of Sussex! 🎈”

While Harry and Meghan have agreed to stop using their HRH stylings, they are still the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The well-wishes came as a new tell-all biography Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, reveals that Prince Harry often felt like a third wheel — and even like “a gooseberry” — when he carried out official engagements alongside his brother and sister-in-law.

FROM OUR PARTNERS ★ What is the secret to Toni Braxton’s beauty routine? A vibrator to the face? [OMG BLOG] ★ Gael García Bernal to play gay wrestler in new biopic. [Towleroad] ★ Deadliest Catch, the hardcore fishing show on the Discovery network, is mourning the loss of one of its own, Mahlon Reyes. [Evil Beet Gossip] ★ Caitlyn Jenner is opening up about her thoughts on Kanye West’s mental breakdown. [Curt and Frank] ★ Tennis definitely has the hottest male athletes in all of sports. [Kenneth in the 212] ★ Woah! The BAFTA TV Awards in London actually had a red carpet! [Go Fug Yourself] ★ Sean Penn, 59, has married his girlfriend of four years, 28-yr-old Leila George. [Celebitchy] ★ Seth Sikes turns in “Fire Island Ferry,” his take on “On the Atchison Topeka and the Santa Fe” originally sung by Judy Garland from the movie The Harvey Girls. [Boy Culture]