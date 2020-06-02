When she’s not sitting next to her squirrel friend RuPaul on the Drag Race judges’ panel or interviewing the queens who had to sashay away on her web series “Whatcha Packin’?”, Michelle Visage is here to help you keep your sanity while keeping you entertained with her new series How’s Your Head, Hun?

The series, which debuted last week on WOW Presents Plus (and BBC3 in the UK), gives you an inside look at Michelle’s life in quarantine as she refocuses her high energy on her family and keeping things light in worrying times.

Michelle is joined by her husband, David (who made a “cheeky” cameo on the Drag Race reunion), her teenage daughter, Lola, Lola’s newish boyfriend and a menagerie of pets.

Each week, you can tune in for a family progress report, new “lockdown projects,” cooking, and more.

We chatted with Michelle about how she’s surviving life in lockdown and she answered our “quarantine edition” of the Socialite Seven. Read on to see what she had to say.

How are you doing during the quarantine?

I am doing okay – some good days, some bad days just like everyone else I’d imagine. I’m doing my best to pass the time and not feel TOO lazy!

What do you miss the most?

Human interaction. In the beginning I was being shallow and selfish and thinking about my nails, the gym, etc. But really what I miss is hugging, laughing and hanging out with my friends!

What are you watching or binging right now?

My hubby and I watch something together every night as a date night situation. We finished all of True Blood, we are currently on season 4 of The Sopranos. I am simultaneously watching Desperate Housewives and Edie just kicked the bucket….

What’s keeping you sane?

I think having regular FaceTimes and catch-ups with friends and family is what is keeping me sane. Also, I am extremely grateful to be filming How’s Your Head, Hun? because it makes me keep a schedule and focus on something- we are having a blast!

What are your go-to quarantine snacks?

I love the Organic Corn Chips from Trader Joe’s. Even though they are still not great for you, I feel better that they are organic. I LOVE a banana and peanut butter too.

Have you discovered anything about yourself while on lockdown?

I discovered that I can clean!!! I have never been one to do it and I sadly, am not home a lot, but I have been getting SO much cleaned and organized! Will it stay this way? That is left to be seen….

What’s the first thing you’re going to do when all of this is over?

I am just gonna say it…get my nails done.

