Orlando Bloom Was Celibate, Didn’t Masturbate for Months Prior to Meeting Katy Perry

The more you know!

Orlando Bloom is expecting a child with Katy Perry, but before meeting and falling in love with her, he apparently became completely celibate for six months.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star had told his friend Laird Hamilton that he “wasn’t happy” and the latter suggested trying taking a period of celibacy, and it ended up making Orlando better at “relating to women” and the “feminine within” himself – though he admitted he doesn’t think it’s a “healthy” and “advisable” thing to do.

In an interview with The Sunday Times newspaper, he recalled: “Laird said, ‘If you want to be serious about a relationship, go celibate for a few months and figure it out.’

“It takes away the idea of going to a party and thinking, ‘Who am I going to meet?’ I was suddenly, like, ‘Oh, I can have a relationship with a woman that is just friends.'”

“I was going to do three months [of abstaining], but I was really enjoying the way I was relating to women, and to the feminine within myself. It was insane.”

“I don’t think it’s healthy. I don’t think it was advisable. You have to keep it moving down there.”

Orlando and Katy dated for 10 months and split briefly, before getting back together in 2017, and on Valentine’s Day 2020 (Feb 14), the British actor popped the question.

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry arrive for the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon Original Series “Carnival Row” at the TCL Chinese theatre on August 21, 2019 in Hollywood. (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Bloom, who has nine-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, admitted “the whole family is over the moon” by his and Katy’s pregnancy news.

He told the publication: “This kind of joy isn’t something you can put into words – or really wrap your head around.

“Obviously, we’ve known for a long time before going public.”

“As you can imagine, it’s such an incredibly precious, private, yet commonplace moment to be sharing with the world.”

“The whole family is over the moon.”

Orlando also revealed that his son Flynn told him he and Katy are “the fun couple” out of them and his mom Miranda and her Snap Inc. CEO husband Evan Spiegel.

He said: “My son put it so well. I asked, ‘What’s it like with Mum and her husband? How’s it different to us?’ He smiled. ‘You’re the fun couple.'”

From Our Partners

OMG, Surf’s Up! Liam Hemsworth Reveals Considerable VPL While Swimming [ OMG BLOG ]

Reveals Considerable VPL While Swimming [ ] Pete Buttigieg Hilariously Attempts to Make a Pretzel as Guest Host of Jimmy Kimmel Live : WATCH [ Towleroad ]

Hilariously Attempts to Make a Pretzel as Guest Host of : WATCH [ ] Antonio Brown Proposes to Baby Mama After Trying to Evict Her [ Evil Beet Gossip ]

Proposes to Baby Mama After Trying to Evict Her [ ] Hey! It’s Katie Holmes on the Cover of April’s InStyle [ Go Fug Yourself ]

on the Cover of April’s InStyle [ ] Brandi Glanville Spills Details on All of the Famous Men She’s Dated & Slept With [ Celebitchy ]

Spills Details on All of the Famous Men She’s Dated & Slept With [ ] Patrick Mouratoglou and His Amazing Bubble Butt [ Kenneth in the 212 ]

and His Amazing Bubble Butt [ ] Riley Knoxx Came To Slay [Boy Culture]

New in the SL Shop

We only share the stuff that we love. We may earn a small commission if you buy through our links.