Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to have called the police on drones that were flying over the Beverly Hills home they have been living in.

The former royal couple has reported five drones flying as low as 20 feet above the property owned by Hollywood star Tyler Perry, according to a report published Wednesday by the Daily Beast.

The drone reports occurred on May 9th, 19th, 20th, 21st, and 25th. It is suspected that the drones are operated by paparazzi.

Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle during an official photocall to announce their engagement at The Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace on November 27, 2017 in London, England. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been a couple officially since November 2016 and are due to marry in Spring 2018. (Photo by Getty Images)

A “friend” allegedly told outlet that Meghan and Harry believed the drones to be cameras, but were forced to exercise caution.

“They see these drones coming in at them, and they guess that they are being operated by photographers, but they can’t just assume that. Meghan received racist death threats at the time of her wedding, so the terror threat is very real for them,” the source said.

Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, holding their son Archie, meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town, South Africa, September 25, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

“But, aside from that, imagine if you were in their shoes facing that, how that would feel? To have drones buzzing around 20 feet above your head when you are trying to play with your son?”

The “friend” then reportedly added, “It’s like people forget they are real people. But this is a real family. They are not asking for any special treatment; they are just asking for the safety and security we all expect in our own homes to be respected.”

