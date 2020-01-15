Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden to Star in Amazon Citadel Series From the Russo Brothers

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and actor Richard Madden have been cast in the lead roles of the Russo brothers’ upcoming drama series titled Citadel on Amazon.

The announcement was made Tuesday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, reports Variety.

Details of the plot are being kept under wraps.

Richard Madden attends the “1917” World Premiere and Royal Performance at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on December 04, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Amazon also announced that a local language production of the franchise will originate from Mexico, in addition to the previously announced versions in Italy and India.

Madden and Priyanka will star in the US “mothership” edition of the series. The show had originally been announced in July 2018.

The epic Citadel franchise, a co-production with Midnight Radio, is described as action-packed spy series with a compelling emotional center.

It was announced in December that Priyanka and her singer-husband Nick Jonas were producing an unscripted sangeet (an Indian pre-wedding event) series for Amazon.

Cannot wait to work with the talented @_richardmadden and incredible @Russo_Brothers on CITADEL… A multi-layered global franchise with interconnected local language productions from India, Italy and Mexico. It will truly be global content. More soon. @AmazonStudios @AGBOfilms pic.twitter.com/o4ADVX1QTw — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) January 14, 2020

