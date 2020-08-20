RuPaul’s Drag Race Star Chi Chi DeVayne Dead at 34

Chi Chi DeVayne has passed away at the age of 34.
It is a huge blow for fans of RuPaul’s Drag Race, the drag community, and obviously her family and friends. Chi Chi DeVayne appeared on Season 8 of the Emmy-winning show.
She later returned for the third season of the show’s All Stars competition, where she placed eighth.
The news, confirmed by EW, comes just days after the 34-year-old posted a video from inside their hospital room saying they were “currently battling pneumonia.” Added DeVayne, “Keep me in your prayers. I’ll be back soon.”
The most recent hospitalization comes after the Shreveport, Louisiana native battled high blood pressure and suspected kidney failure back in July. In 2018, Chi Chi was also diagnosed with scleroderma, an autoimmune disease.
As news of DeVayne’s passing was confirmed, her Drag Race family began to share their condolences on social media.
CURT AND FRANK: THE HEADLINES
FROM OUR PARTNERS
★ Comedian Michael Henry wants to know, “do you like PDA?” Watch now! [OMG BLOG]
★ Michigan Governor and apparent badass, Gretchen Whitmer, Mouths “It’s Shark Week Motherf—ker” moments before going live for DNC speech. [Towleroad]
★ YouTube star David Dobrik buys $9.5 million LA mansion. Take a look inside. [Evil Beet Gossip]
★ Despite the fact that Ady Barkan has no physical voice, his was the most powerful and moving speech of the second night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention. [Curt and Frank]
★ 12 more forgotten classics by women-led new wave bands. [Kenneth in the 212]
★ That time Mick Jagger married Bianca Jagger. Check out the gorgeous photos. [Go Fug Yourself]
★ Todd Chrisley’s new face is the result of “laser, Botox and prayer.” [Celebitchy]
★ Happy birthday Peter Gallagher. The 80’s were very good to him. [Boy Culture]