RuPaul’s Drag Race Star Chi Chi DeVayne Dead at 34

Chi Chi DeVayne has passed away at the age of 34.

It is a huge blow for fans of RuPaul’s Drag Race, the drag community, and obviously her family and friends. Chi Chi DeVayne appeared on Season 8 of the Emmy-winning show.

She later returned for the third season of the show’s All Stars competition, where she placed eighth.

The news, confirmed by EW, comes just days after the 34-year-old posted a video from inside their hospital room saying they were “currently battling pneumonia.” Added DeVayne, “Keep me in your prayers. I’ll be back soon.”

The most recent hospitalization comes after the Shreveport, Louisiana native battled high blood pressure and suspected kidney failure back in July. In 2018, Chi Chi was also diagnosed with scleroderma, an autoimmune disease.

As news of DeVayne’s passing was confirmed, her Drag Race family began to share their condolences on social media.

I’m literally so devastated and sick to my stomach. Wake me up when it’s all over 💔 — Shea Couleé (@SheaCoulee) August 20, 2020

❤️❤️❤️ an iconic queen literally everyone in our industry will always love. pic.twitter.com/UspJ3KzQaC — Trixie Mattel (@trixiemattel) August 20, 2020

Rest In Peace • Chi Chi DeVayne 💔 pic.twitter.com/smji1uL6W4 — Adore Delano (@AdoreDelano) August 20, 2020

Rest in Power Angel! Seriously one of the nicest people I've ever met. 💔

Zavion Davenport Chi Chi DeVayne we will miss you! pic.twitter.com/Hicbi7rBsA — Ongina (@ongina) August 20, 2020

Chichi was hands down one of my favorite queens to work with. I first met her right after filming s9. We smoked the fattest blunt & she gave me amazing advice I’ll never forget. All my memories with her from the Xmas tours will be in my heart forever. Rest in power sweet angel 😞 — 👑 Farrah Moan (@farrahrized) August 20, 2020

Rest in Power Chi Chi Devayne – thank you for your heart, your joy, and your incredible passion for drag – 💔 pic.twitter.com/rnAhrQQFHN — Marti Gould Cummings (@MartiGCummings) August 20, 2020