Samantha Ware Responds to Lea Michele’s Non-Apology, As More Former Co-Stars Spill on How Awful She Was to Work With

Samantha Ware has responded to former co-star Lea Michele’s non-apology apology following widespread accusations the Glee star was a bully.
“LMAO remember when you made my first television gig a living hell?!?! Cause I’ll never forget. I believe you told everyone if [you] had the opportunity you would ‘shit in my wig!’ Amongst other traumatic microagressions that made me question a career in Hollywood…”
Lea issued an apology, where she used the word “perceived” many times over.
“The responses I received to what I posted have made me also focus specifically on how my own behavior towards fellow cast members was perceived by them.”
Well, you can only imagine how the went over with Samatha Ware. This was her response:
“Perceived? Purcieved? Purse? Open your purse??????????????”
She included a link to a GoFundMe page for James Scurlock, who was shot and killed by a white bar owner named Jacob Gardner during a recent protest in Omaha, Nebraska.
By the ever-growing list of people who have worked with or encountered Lea Michele who are calling her out. It does truly seem that she has been a nightmare to work with.
We will update this list as it grows:
Amber Riley
Riley spoke with Essence‘s Danielle Young on Instagram about the controversy, revealing that other she’s had other Black actors and actresses tell her similar on-set stories.
“I’m not going to say that Lea Michele is racist. That’s not what I’m saying. That was the assumption because of what’s going on right now in the world and it happened toward a Black person,” Riley said.
“I’m not going to say that she’s racist. She’s also pregnant and I think that everyone needs to chill. Y’all dragged her for a couple of days. But at the same time, in my inbox there are a lot of Black actors and actresses telling me their stories and letting me know they have dealt with the same things on set, being terrorized by the white girls that are the leads of the show,” Riley said.
That all said, Riley emphasized the fact that she has bigger concerns than Lea Michele right now. “I don’t give a shit, [about this]. People are out here dying, being murdered by police.…I wish her well, I hope she has an amazing pregnancy, I hope that she has grown…”
Alex Newell
Yvette Nicole Brown
Brown, who worked with Michele on the 2017 show The Mayor, wrote this in response to Ware’s tweet:
“I felt every one of those capital letters…every person on a set matters. Every person on a set deserves respect. And it is the responsibility of every series regular to make every person who visits their home feel welcome. This dismissive attitude is what’s wrong in Hollywood and the world.”
Willam
Dabier Snell
Aja Depaolo
Gerard Canonico
Gerard was one of her Spring Awakenings co-stars and had this to say in a comment on her Instagram apology:
Abigail Breslin
Breslin, who was one of Lea’s Scream Queens co-stars, was caught “liking” a handful of tweets about the Glee backlash. “not everyone agreeing that something felt off about Lea Michele… where have y’all been i’ve BEEN saying this FOR YEARS??? i thought i was alone,” one Twitter user wrote. Another tweet in Breslin’s list of “liked” posts simply showed a photo of the series’ slogan, “And that’s what you missed on Glee.”
Melissa Benoist
While Melissa hasn’t spoken out with any statements of her own, she has liked a number of tweets that have been calling out Lea over the last few days.
Naya Rivera
It is known that Naya and Michele had a long-standing feud while co-starring on Glee. Well, Naya has finally unfollowed Lea on Instagram.
Heather Morris
Linux the Robot
Marti Noxon
Former Glee producer Marti Noxon has waded into the Lea Michele bullying controversy — and revealed there were many Glee stars who were just as bad on set.
In a now-deleted tweet, Noxon wrote, “Re: @LeaMichele. Hey, I’m all for calling out bad behavior and even for some schadenfreude when that behavior is punished. That said, on GLEE there were LOTS of bad actors. Who were NOT women. People in the industry know who I’m talking about. Why aren’t we calling them out?”
She added, “It seems to me that women are the first to go under the bus. But a lot of males get away with being the bullies-in-chief. How come we let them get away with it? Maybe it’s because as long as they earn someone money, they get a pass.”
Noxon was asked by a follower to name names, but replied, “I’m going to leave that to my male allies. It’s their turn.”
Jeanté Godlock
Avivia Dresher
And then for some reason, former Real Housewives of New York City star Avivia Dresher felt she had to share her own experience by commenting on Lea’s Instagram post.
“You were once very unkind to me so I am not surprised by your behavior. You shouldn’t judge others before looking in the mirror.”
The Rumors
There have long been rumors of how difficult and unpleasant Lea was to work with. A bad reputation follows you in Hollywood and clearly, hers has.
Looking at Lea’s IMDb page, I was actually pretty astonished at how little she has worked since Glee, other than being cast in Ryan Murphy‘s Scream Queens.
- Same Time, Next Christmas (TV Movie) 2019
- The Little Mermaid: An Immersive Live-to-Film Concert Experience (Video) 2019
- The Mayor (TV Series) 2017 – 2018
- Dimension 404 (TV Series) 2017
- Scream Queens (TV Series) 2015 – 2016
- Sons of Anarchy (TV Series) 2014
- Legends of Oz: Dorothy’s Return 2013
- New Year’s Eve (Movie) 2011
- The Cleveland Show (TV Series) 2011
- Glee (TV Series) 2009-2015
- Spring Awakening (Broadway musical) 2006
- Third Watch (TV Series) 2000
She signed on to star in the 2017 film The Layover with Kate Upton, but she reportedly “left the project.” But that’s it. She was aiming to make it big on Broadway, but that did not pan out.
Also, it is really interesting that Ryan Murphy, the creator of Glee and long time champion of Lea, has remained silent. Also, there has been no word from Michele’s co-stars Darren Criss, Chris Colfer, and Becca Tobin, whom Lea is supposedly the closest with.
I think right now a number of people would love to give Lea Michele a slushie to the face.
